SALEM — A new cannabis dispensary — the city's fourth and the first owned by women — opened for business on Saturday.
The dispensary, located at 2 Bridge St., is called Starbird. It is co-owned by Elizabeth Childs and her aunt, Barbara Donatelli. Tim Haigh, Childs' husband, is the chief operating officer.
"As a locally-owned and proudly woman-owned establishment, we draw inspiration and follow in the footsteps of close family members who have successfully opened weed shops in other parts of the country," Childs said in a press release. "We may not be big or corporate, but we are deeply knowledgeable about cannabis and dedicated to listening to our customers,"
Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.