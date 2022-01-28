BOSTON — State lawmakers are advancing a COVID-19 relief package that includes tens of millions of dollars to expand testing, masking and other precautions as the state continues to battle the ongoing pandemic.
On Wednesday, the state Senate approved a bipartisan bill that called for spending $75 million on relief measures ranging from expanding vaccine sites and testing options, providing surgical-grade masks for schools and extending emergency laws allowing remote public meetings and notarizations.
The House of Representatives previously approved a similar measure that would spent $55 million on pandemic relief efforts.
Backers of the legislation say its passage is crucial to address the ongoing impacts of the pandemic and the latest surge of infections that have pushed the state’s health care system to the brink.
“We’re not out of this thing yet,” said Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem. “These dollars will go a long way to providing help where it’s desperately needed.”
Senate President Karen Spilka said the spending will ensure that the state’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts reach vulnerable populations and frontline workers.
“Teachers, hospital staff, other front-line professionals, artists and cultural institutions should not be expected to pay out of their own pockets for masks,” the Ashland Democrat said. “Such basic protections are essential to doing one’s job and providing them will give a small but vital relief.”
The spending plan, if approved by Gov. Charlie Baker, will add to billions of dollars federal pandemic relief that has flowed into the state in the past two years.
In December, Baker signed a $4 billion spending package that included money for the state’s health care system, housing, workforce development, transportation upgrades and environmental protection.
The money comes from the state’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funding and surplus revenue from better-than-anticipated tax collections this year.
Legislative leaders say much of the funding in the latest relief bill will be reimbursable to the state through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Senators added another $20 million to the spending bill during Wednesday’s debate.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, proposed an amendment to the bill that will extend state funding to regional vaccine clinics like those in his district he says have been helpful in efforts to reach unvaccinated populations. The amendment was unanimously adopted.
“In our region, we have two clinics operating which have been vaccinating impressive numbers of people,” Tarr said in remarks. “This is a recognition of that additional modality of providing important vaccine availability.”
Another amendment, offered by Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, provides funding to distribute free rapid COVID-19 tests to businesses to screen their workers. That amendment was also adopted.
“We have increased protections for our workforce, but costs have skyrocketed,” DiZoglio said. We need preventative measures. This amendment funds free of charge antigen testing for small businesses. This is a worthy investment.”
The Senate also adopted an amendment extending authorization for outdoor dining until Dec. 15, to give bars and restaurants more flexibility for dining options.
Differences between the two bills will likely need to be worked out in a conference committee before heading to Baker’s desk for consideration.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.