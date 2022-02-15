BOSTON — Legislative leaders want to put the brakes on the state’s efforts to recoup hundreds of millions of dollars in overpayments to laid-off workers who collected jobless benefits they weren’t entitled to during the pandemic.
In a letter to Labor Secretary Rosalin Acosta, members of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Labor and Workforce Development called on the state Department of Unemployment Assistance to pause collection for “non-fault” overpayments for unemployment benefits from workers until the end of July.
Committee chairs Rep. Josh Cutler, D-Pembroke, and Sen. Pat Jehlen, D-Cambridge, cited recently issued federal guidance that expanded the eligibility for states to give “blanket waivers” from repaying the unemployment benefits.
“This pause will ensure that we in the Legislature and our partners in Washington have sufficient time to respond to the facts on the ground,” the lawmakers wrote.
Lawmakers urged the state agency to “make full use” of the new U.S. Labor Department guidance for extending overpayment waivers and requesting blanket waivers.
“Reducing the ongoing economic turmoil that repayment will cause for many in the commonwealth should be a priority for the department,” they added.
Massachusetts paid out an unprecedented $6 billion in jobless benefits over the past two years as hundreds of thousands of workers were sidelined by government-imposed shutdowns meant to stop the spread of COVID-19. The state borrowed more than $2.2 billion from the federal government to continue paying claims.
But the red ink in the state’s trust fund has driven up insurance rates paid by employers. Legislation signed by Baker last year was aimed at easing the impact on businesses, but many have still been hit with higher rates. Managers of the trust fund plan to spread the cost of replenishing the fund over the next 20 years.
A $4 billion pandemic relief package signed by Baker in December diverts $500 million to helping pay down the debt in the state’s unemployment trust fund.
But the state is also trying to recoup an estimated $2.6 billion in “overpayments” made to laid-off workers who over the past two years received traditional state benefits as well as self-employed, gig-economy workers and others who received payments under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and other federal programs.
In some cases, those who applied for unemployment benefits believed they qualified, but were later deemed ineligible. Others made good-faith mistakes improperly filling out the required forms. In other cases, clerical errors were made by state DUA in the rush to approve a tidal wave of unemployment claims.
“Most of these overpayments weren’t the fault of the recipients,” said state Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, House vice chair of the Labor Committee. “And many of these people are low-income workers who are already struggling to make ends meet, and have no way of repaying this money.”
In a statement, the Department of Unemployment Assistance said it has already paused most of its overpayment collection activities and provided at least $1.8 billion in relief for claimants. The agency said it doesn’t impose penalties or interest for claimants with no-fault overpayments and gives them the opportunity to seek a waiver.
The agency has also granted blanket waivers and stopped intercepting federal or state tax returns from individuals who owe overpayments, the statement read.
DUA said it is reviewing the new federal guidance “so that it can take advantage of new opportunities to provide claimants relief, and will apply for additional federal relief if needed.”
“The vast majority of apparent overpayments are from the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and the largest single factors driving PUA overpayments were federal rule changes that created overpayments when new employment substantiation requirements were placed on claimants,” the agency said.
Business leaders say they support efforts to reduce the burden on workers, but worry that the bill for paying back the overpayments could be shifted to them.
In a letter, the Massachusetts chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses urged legislative leaders to use federal relief funds or state surplus revenue to cover the cost of waiving COVID-related overpayments to the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund.
“We understand many workers who lost their jobs and received benefits are facing continued economic challenges,” Chris Carlozzi, NFIB’s state director, wrote. “But we also want to stress that small businesses, forced to close their doors for extended periods of time and experiencing major reductions in revenue, are struggling too.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.