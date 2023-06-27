BOSTON — Lawmakers want to prohibit public libraries from banning books in response to a rise in challenges from parents and conservative groups seeking to remove controversial titles from the shelves.
A proposal filed by a group of Democratic lawmakers would, if approved, make Massachusetts one of only two states to effectively outlaw book bans because of “partisan or doctrinal” reasons by setting new restrictions on receiving state funding.
The Freedom to Read proposal would set a state policy to “encourage and protect the freedom of libraries and library systems to acquire materials without external limitations and to be protected against attempts to ban, remove, or otherwise restrict access to books or other materials.”
To be eligible for state grant funding, libraries would be required to adopt the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights, which declares that “materials should not be excluded because of the origin, background, or views of those contributing to their creation” or a similar policy.
Backers of the proposal say the changes are aimed at pushing back at efforts to remove certain titles from public libraries
“We need to encourage freedom of thought, especially among young people, and book banning undermines education,” said state Rep. Jenny Armini, D-Marblehead, one of several co-sponsors of the bill. “If we start picking and choosing what goes into our libraries, we go down a very dangerous rabbit hole.”
The proposal is nearly identical to one signed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this month, which made the state the first in the nation to outlaw book bans.
The move comes amid an uptick in “book challenges” by parent groups, conservative organizations and lawmakers across the country who are pushing to remove certain books in schools and libraries, especially those dealing with LGBTQ and racial themes.
The American Library Association says efforts to censor books in schools and public libraries reached a 20-year high in 2022 — twice as many as 2021, the previous record.
Massachusetts librarians say they also are fielding an uptick in the number of book challenges from parents and outside groups who are upset about what they view as inappropriate content on sexuality and racism for younger readers.
A recent survey conducted by the Massachusetts Library Association found that informal challenges, disruptions and objections “quadrupled” between 2021 and 2022.
More than 100 libraries that responded to the group’s annual survey reported at least 78 book challenges so far this year — up from only 20 last year.
In January, a coalition of civil liberties groups called on state and local education officials to push back against coordinated efforts to ban books, warning that pulling controversial titles from libraries could run afoul of anti-discrimination laws.
Conservative groups argue they’re not looking to ban books but are pushing back against what they see as an inappropriate focus on social issues and emotional learning over a traditional education, and the introduction of sexually explicit books in middle and high school libraries.
But critics contend the book challenges are being driven largely by racism and homophobia, are harming students and stifling free speech.
Mary Rose Quinn, head of state programs and government liaison for the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, praised the new proposal and said it shows that state leaders understand “the vital role libraries play in a democratic society.”
“Libraries serve every resident of the commonwealth with expert librarians who ensure that library collections represent diverse experiences, which helps all of us better understand ourselves, each other, and the world around us,” she said in a statement.
The proposal would not impact public school libraries, which are governed by state education officials and local school boards and committees.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.