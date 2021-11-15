BOSTON — Local health agents were on the front lines of the state’s battle against COVID-19 — testing residents, enforcing virus restrictions and setting up vaccination clinics.
But medical experts say city and town health departments have been underfunded and understaffed for decades, and will need more money and resources to ensure they can respond to the next pandemic.
On Beacon Hill, lawmakers are planning to direct a windfall of funding to health boards as part of a plan to spend billions of dollars in federal pandemic relief money and surplus revenues.
A $3.82 billion House plan approved two weeks ago calls for spending $150 million over the next three years to strengthen the boards.
The Senate’s version of the spending bill, which was approved Wednesday, calls for spending more than $250 million on them over the next five years. That includes $118.4 million for public health infrastructure and data sharing upgrades, and $95 million for direct grants to local boards.
The Coalition for Public Health, which includes the Massachusetts Association of Health Boards and Massachusetts Public Health Association, has called for at least $251 million initially to support them.
“This is the level of funding that is necessary to fix the local public health system, which is pretty darn broken,” said Carlene Pavlos, the Public Health Association’s executive director. “We need to transform the system so that it’s not a matter of your ZIP Code whether you get good quality public health services.”
The Senate plan also includes a provision requiring the state to provide regular funding for local health agencies and through the annual budget and grants to improve services, data collection and cross-jurisdictional cooperation.
“There is currently no baseline funding for local public health in the state — it’s funded on a municipal level,” Pavlos said. “And rural and gateway communities are paying the price for that, because they are the least that afford good quality public health services.”
The amendment’s main sponsor, Sen. Joanne Commerford, D-Northampton, said the proposed changes will result in a “transformation” of the state’s local health systems to ensure they will be “ready next time, to trace, test, quarantine, monitor — all rooted in local communities as it should be.”
“We didn’t have these standard protections in place, and our system was fragile, when COVID hit our shores,” Commerford said in remarks Wednesday. “And we were the worse for it.”
Dr. Howard Koh, a professor at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School for Public Health, said the pandemic was a wake-up call to strengthen health agencies that played a vital role in controlling the virus and protecting the public.
“Local departments have been overwhelmed and under-invested for far too long,” he said. “It’s one of the reasons we’ve had such death and devastation.”
Koh, a former state public health commissioner, said he welcomes the additional funding but says it has to be “sustained and substantial” to have an impact.
“We’ve seen other crises where the focus has been funding for the short term, but we don’t sustain the progress,” he said. “You have to maximize this opportunity and sustain it going forward, otherwise we risk going through this again.”
He said stronger local health systems will improve the state’s response to future COVID-19 outbreaks, as well as other viral infections, natural disasters and calamities.
Health boards in Massachusetts had far-reaching powers even before the pandemic.
Those were expanded under the public health emergency to include the power to close businesses, shut down roads and restrict access to public property.
Many boards of health were already understaffed and found themselves overwhelmed by myriad COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and individuals.
Some health agents were forced into the role of police officers, as they tried to balance civil liberties with the need to respond to localized outbreaks.
Gov. Charlie Baker has acknowledged the importance of boards of health in battling the pandemic and diverted additional funding to buttress their shoestring operations.
Earlier this year, the Baker administration created a $7.7 million grant program for local health boards to improve cross-jurisdictional coordination.
House and Senate leaders must work out differences between the two massive spending bills before deciding exactly how much local public health boards will get.
