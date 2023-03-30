PEABODY — Businesses are struggling to hire and housing is increasingly unaffordable. That’s no surprise, but Peabody area leaders say that shouldn’t be the status quo.
State Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, Rep. Tom Walsh, D-Peabody, Rep. Sally Kerans, D-Danvers, and Norman Abbott, regional director for U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton’s office, spoke about the issues that affect local businesses during the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce annual Legislative Forum and Breakfast at the Boston Marriott Hotel in Peabody Wednesday morning.
The main discussion points: Education, transportation and workforce housing.
Municipalities in the state are required to have at least 10% of their housing considered affordable under Chapter 40B to address a dwindling, and expensive, housing stock. Peabody is just above the required 10%. Still, this city and others need more housing, and local officials must consider the future when adding it, Walsh said.
“(Local government) needs to look at where we will be in 30 years from now,” Walsh said. “It’s not just today. It’s where we will be down the road. Will we have a community that is both sustainable for our residents and businesses?”
Another answer to the housing issue is allowing accessory units (think “in-law apartments”) to be rented out to non-relatives so long as the homeowner lives on the same property, a change that’s already come to Danvers and was shot down in Salem this winter. However, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill into law last year that would allow accessory units in Salem to be exempt from real estate tax — an important incentive despite push-back from homeowners who fear seeing their neighborhoods become more dense, Lovely said.
“We’re really serious about creating affordable housing by creating a unit for somebody to be able to move in. Maybe it’s a person just out of college with college loans,” she said. “Those are the conversations we have to have.”
The state now requires communities that are directly serviced by the MBTA or border other municipalities with the T to have a zoning district within a half-mile of public transit where multifamily housing is permitted by right, and have a minimum density of 15 units per mile.
The Maple Street Mixed-Use project in Danvers would serve this purpose if the MBTA hadn’t removed the town’s sole downtown bus stop (and public transit option) two years ago. and while the 147 new apartments it will add will contribute to the town’s affordable housing stock, it’s still a big project to take in, Kerans said.
“We have to create more housing, and so we’re going to live with a little bit more density than we would like,” she said. “The state can help this along by supporting changes to the zoning laws or to the statutes that govern zoning.”
In terms of transportation, Kerans and Lovely are still fighting for the return of the Danvers Square bus stop. They are also working with Walsh and MassDOT to make safety changes to Route 114 in Peabody and Danvers after a series of fatal crashes in recent years.
Walsh said MassDOT has been “incredibly responsive” with the fast-tracked phase project, and that he has met with Lovely, Kerans and the MassDOT team once a month to discuss its progress. There’s been some issues syncing traffic lights along the road, specifically by Loris Street, he said, but he’s encouraged by the project overall.
“This is a focus on safety. Not necessarily convenience, but safety,” he said.
Child care has been a major hurdle for workers, especially working mothers. The state has given out Commonwealth Cares for Children grants to child care providers to help keep them afloat, since providers can’t afford to charge less for child care and families can’t afford to pay more, Kerans said. Many child care centers also closed during the pandemic, Lovely added.
She also said child care workers need to be paid better, since many can’t afford to keep these jobs.
“(At the state level), we’ve often incentivized with scholarships and tuition reimbursement and increased pay to encourage people into the industry,” Lovely said.
Workforce education is another necessary step to keep workers of all trades employed. The panelists lauded technical and vocational programs for both teens and adults at Essex Tech and similar efforts in public high schools.
There’s also talk at the state level of making community colleges free for people 25 years and older, Walsh noted.
“But there’s a lot of people who are 25 years old or older who may not want to go back to college, but could use a certificate of some training in one of the trades and then go get a job, so that’s a way that I think we can help with workforce training, as well,” he said.
As for staffing businesses, Mary Sarris from MassHire said the pandemic led to many baby boomers retiring. With a low birthrate and smaller generations behind them leaving fewer people to take over those jobs, it’s important to find workers elsewhere, said Sarris, who joined the panel with Citizens Inn Executive Director Carolina Trujillo and PACC President Deanne Healey.
“We have always in Massachusetts relied on immigration as part of our labor force,” Sarris said. “We need immigration. We know right now, there’s lots of refugees living in Massachusetts that are not allowed to work, which to me makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. It takes at least a year for a refugee to apply and get working papers.”
Abbott said Moulton’s office is ready to work on immigration reform.
“We need to see some proposals and have a meaningful debate on that issue,” Abbott said. “I don’t think that’s happened in some time, unfortunately.”
