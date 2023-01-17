BOSTON — A stalled package of permanent tax cuts is back on Beacon Hill's agenda with lawmakers re-filing the proposals for the new legislative session.
The proposals include plans to adjust state income tax laws, boost rent deductions, expand tax credits for housing and child care and overhaul the estate tax.
They were originally proposed by Gov. Charlie Baker in 2021, but lawmakers didn't take up the plan before the Dec. 31 end of the previous session.
A new two-year session gets underway this month, and lawmakers appear to have permanent tax reform at the top of their agenda.
House Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, has filed a proposal that includes a plan to overhaul the estate tax, which is charged to a decedent’s estate when their assets pass on to their beneficiaries.
Massachusetts is one of only a dozen states to charge a "death" tax, which applies to an estate worth more than $1 million in value, and is tied with Oregon for having the lowest triggering level. Assets can include stocks and proceeds from life insurance policies, boats, vehicles and other earthly possessions.
Tarr's plan calls for doubling that threshold to $2 million, which has previously been estimated to save an estimated 2,500 taxpayers more than $207 million.
Several lawmakers have filed proposals which, similar to Baker's plan, call for expanding the senior 'circuit breaker' tax credit to lower the overall income tax burden for more than 100,000 elderly, low-income homeowners.
State Sen. Adam Gomez, D-Springfield, has filed a bill that calls for increasing the rent deduction cap for income tax filers from $3,000 to $4,000, which would provide tens of millions of dollars in relief for 881,000 taxpayers. Baker had pushed to raise the rent deduction cap to $5,000 a year.
More proposals are expected to emerge before the Jan. 20 deadline to file proposals for consideration in the new session.
Gov. Maura Healey, who was sworn into office nearly two weeks ago, has said tax relief would be a “priority” for her administration, citing Baker’s proposal to change the income levels for the estate tax and provide more help to seniors and low- and middle-income renters.
Healey has pitched her own tax-cut plan, calling for a tax credit of $600 per child that she claims would benefit more than 700,000 eligible families.
The decision by legislative leaders not to take up Baker's tax cut plan was widely criticized by business groups and others, who pointed out that the state is flush with billions of dollars in surplus revenue and federal pandemic relief funds, and could afford to provide relief for inflation-wary taxpayers.
Lawmakers and advocates for low-income workers argued during debate on the plan that some of Baker’s cuts were skewed toward the state’s wealthiest.
That included Baker’s plan to cut the state’s tax rate on short-term capital gains from 12% to 5% — which will cost an estimated $117 million — which some groups argued would benefit mostly wealthy investors. Tarr has filed that proposal as part of his legislative tax cuts package.
