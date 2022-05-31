BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker moved quickly to veto a proposal authorizing state driver licenses for undocumented immigrants, but the Republican governor won't have the final say on the controversial measure.
The proposal, which was approved by the Democratic-controlled House and Senate last week, would allow any qualified Massachusetts resident, regardless of their immigration status, to apply for a learner’s permit and state license.
Lawmakers who approved the changes say it will improve public safety and the livelihoods of the undocumented immigrants who are already driving on the state’s roadways.
But Baker reached for his veto pen less than a day after lawmakers passed a final version of the bill, citing concerns about the ability of the state Registry of Motor Vehicles to verify the identity of people seeking a license, and the possibility that it would authorize undocumented immigrants to register and vote in elections.
"The Registry does not have the expertise or ability to verify the validity of many types of documents from other countries," Baker wrote in his veto letter to lawmakers. "Consequently, a standard Massachusetts driver's license will no longer confirm that a person is who they say they are."
He said the bill also restricts the ability of the Registry to communicate with town and city clerks who register people to vote, which he argues will "significantly increases the risk that non-citizens will be registered to vote."
Despite his objections, Democratic lawmakers approved the measure with more than enough votes to override Baker's veto when they revisit the legislation, possibly as soon as this week.
The Senate approved the bill on a 32-8 vote two weeks ago that went mostly along party lines, with a few Democrats joining the Republican minority in opposing it. The House passed the bill in February by a 120-36 vote that also went along party lines. Differences between the two bills were worked out by a legislative committee, which released a final version of the bill last week.
Under the plan, undocumented immigrants could only acquire standard driver’s licenses, not federally authorized REAL ID-compliant versions. Applicants would still be required to produce at least two official identity documents. They would also need to prove Massachusetts residency to get a state driver’s license.
The issue of authorizing licenses for the undocumented has long been advocated for by immigrant rights groups and progressive Democrats, who have pushed similar proposals in the Legislature for nearly two decades.
Two years ago, immigration advocates staged a hunger strike and camped out in front of the Statehouse, calling on lawmakers to approve the changes.
At least 16 states, including Connecticut and Vermont, allow residents to get a driver’s license or permit regardless of immigration status, supporters say.
But the initiative has its share of critics, largely Republicans, who say authorizing licenses would reward people who have broken the law by living in the U.S. illegally and compromise public safety by raising the risk that criminals or terrorists could get state driver's licenses.
Advocates who have been pushing for the changes say those concerns are unfounded. They are criticizing Baker's decision to veto the bill and urging lawmakers to move quickly to override it.
"The policy would not only make our communities safer, but benefit our economy and bolster trust between law enforcement and immigrant communities," said Elizabeth Sweet, executive director of the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition. 'We hope that the Legislature will waste no time in overriding the governor's veto."
