BOSTON — Lawmakers want to end the practice of “legacy” admissions for students and others who get preference for coveted spots in prestige private colleges and universities in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision striking down affirmative action.
A proposal filed by a group of Democrats targets the practice of considering family ties to donors or alumni when evaluating student applications, as well as early decision programs that lock students into a specific college or university.
The measure, if approved, wouldn’t ban the practice but would punish Massachusetts universities and colleges that use those admissions policies by forcing them to pay into a state trust fund for public community colleges. The fees would be based on the size of the school’s endowment.
Backers of the legislation say it’s aimed at improving equity in college admissions that have long been criticized as a form of entrenched privilege at elite universities like Harvard, Princeton and Yale.
“There are a lot of inequities in higher education, especially when it comes to the admissions process,” said state Sen. Pavel Payano, D-Lawrence, one of the bill’s primary sponsors. “This is about giving working-class students an equal shot at going to the school of their choice.”
“We’re taught to believe that if you study hard, you can go to the college that you want, and create a better life for your family,” he said. “But what we’ve come to find out is that the system is not equitable, and wealthier families often have a better chance at getting into the best schools.”
Another sponsor of the measure, state Rep. Simon Cataldo, D-Concord, said the legislation would “boost fairness in our higher education admissions processes.”
Cataldo said the proposal gives elite universities and colleges a choice: “end unfair practices that hurt working-class students, like legacy preference, donor preference, and binding early decision” or “supply a modest fee relative to their massive endowments” to support community colleges.
“There is no good reason to subvert the merit of some applicants below the generational wealth of others,” Cataldo said.
Payano said like legacy students, early admission decision policies generally benefit wealthy, mostly white students. He said working class families are often reluctant to apply for early admission because it locks them into a decision, preventing them from shopping around to get the best financial aid package.
The proposal faces opposition from the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts, which says it would “encourage more Massachusetts students to leave the state to seek early decision elsewhere” and “discourage thousands of out-of-state students who want an early admission option.”
“If Massachusetts banned early admission at colleges and universities, we would be the only state in the country with such a policy, putting the Commonwealth, our colleges and universities, and our students and parents, at an enormous disadvantage,” the group said in a statement.
It added that “imposing a punitive and likely unconstitutional tax on a college’s endowment would only serve to harm the very students that this legislation purports to help.”
Legacy and other preference-based admissions have come under renewed scrutiny following the Supreme Court June ruling that Harvard University’s use of race-conscious preferences is unconstitutional.
The 6-3 ruling by the high court’s conservative majority effectively struck down affirmative action in college admissions across the country.
In July, the U.S. Department of Education opened an investigation into Harvard University’s use of donor and legacy admission preferences in response to civil rights complaint from Latino and Black advocacy groups.
The complaint alleges that Harvard’s admissions system violates the Civil Rights Act, which bans discrimination based on factors such as race, religion and national origin.
It alleges that nearly 70% of Harvard’s donor-related and legacy applicants are white, and get a “substantial boost” based on their status. Donor-related applicants are nearly seven times more likely to be admitted than non-donor-related applicants, the complaint alleges.
“Qualified and highly deserving applicants of color are harmed as a result, as admission slots are given instead to the overwhelmingly white applicants who benefit from Harvard’s legacy and donor preferences,” according to the Boston-based Lawyers for Civil Rights, one of the groups that filed the complaint.
