BOSTON — Massachusetts has dozens of odd, seemingly outdated statutes that remain on the books despite being deemed unconstitutional or largely ignored by law enforcement.

A 1963 law makes it illegal to scream “profane, impure language or slanderous statements” at players and officials at sporting events. It calls for $50 fines for violators.

Cheating on one’s spouse remains a crime under a 1762 law that calls for up to three years in jail and a $500 fine. A 1692 law prohibiting unmarried “fornication” might land you in jail for three months, hitting you with a $30 fine. A 1906 law gives police the authority to arrest individuals for spitting, and fine them $20.

The old laws lumber on with seemingly little impetus for lawmakers to do away with them, but Beacon Hill is taking another crack at repealing some of them.

Legislation unanimously approved by the state Senate last week would repeal dozens of outdated statutes, including those that criminalize sodomy and so-called “unnatural acts” between consenting adults. It would also create a permanent state commission to routinely review antiquated laws.

Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, a primary sponsor of the proposal, said many of the laws pegged for repeal are no longer “acceptable or relevant” and in some cases are “harmful” by intruding on peoples’ personal and sexual lives.

“Relationships between consenting adults are some of the most private and intimate parts of our lives, and government does not and should not be able to criminalize those relationships,” Lovely said.

Many of the changes were recommended for repeal or revision by a state commission that reviewed dozens of archaic laws, some dating back to the 1600s.

While many of the antiquated laws are amusing, others have been called discriminatory and even unconstitutional.

Abortion is legal in the state under a 2020 law, but a pair of statutes that became law between 1845 and 1847 — which remain on the books — refer to abortion as “procuring miscarriage” and make it illegal for anyone to perform an abortion or provide information, tools or medicine needed to facilitate one.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts and Planned Parenthood have sought for years to get those and other statutes repealed. Several bills seeking to do so are filed every legislative session but fail to come up for a vote.

Meanwhile, gay and lesbian rights groups have fought for years to abolish an 1887 anti-sodomy statute.

In some instances, outdated laws have been used to prosecute individuals or support government policy.

When the state Supreme Judicial Court approved same-sex marriage in 2003, then-Gov. Mitt Romney told local clerks not to officiate at same-sex weddings for out-of-state couples unless they relocated to Massachusetts. Romney, a Republican, cited a 1913 law prohibiting marriages of out-of-state couples if the marriage would be considered illegal in their home state. That law was repealed five years later.

“The government has no business in people’s sex lives,” said Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, a co-sponsor. “By removing harmful, homophobic and transphobic language from our statutes we are taking a well overdue step to ensure the letter of the law promotes equity and justice for the most vulnerable members of our population.”

The proposal now moves to the House of Representatives, which must approve it before sending it to Gov. Charlie Baker for consideration.

Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.

Archaic laws in Massachusetts

National anthem

“Whoever plays, sings or renders the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ in any public place, theater, motion picture hall, restaurant or cafe, or at any public entertainment, other than as a whole and separate composition or number, without embellishment or addition in the way of national or other melodies, or whoever plays, sings or renders the ‘Star Spangled Banner’, or any part thereof, as dance music, as an exit march or as a part of a medley of any kind, shall be punished by a fine of not more than $100.”

Use of a hall by the Communist Party

“Whoever being in charge of an auditorium, hall or other building shall knowingly permit it to be used by the Communist Party or by an organization which has been adjudicated a subversive organization under the provisions of Section 18 shall be punished by a fine of not more than $1,000 or by imprisonment for not more than one year, or both.”

Spitting

“Whoever expectorates or spits upon any public sidewalk, or upon any place used exclusively or principally by pedestrians...shall be punished by a fine of not more than $20. Any person detected in the act of violating the preceding section may be arrested without a warrant by any officer authorized to serve criminal process in the place where the offense is committed and kept in custody.”

Adultery

“A married person who has sexual intercourse with a person not his spouse or an unmarried person who has sexual intercourse with a married person shall be guilty of adultery and shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for not more than three years or in jail for not more than two years or by a fine of not more than $500.”

Fornication

“Whoever commits fornication shall be punished by imprisonment for not more than three months or by a fine of not more than $30.”

Exhibition of deformities

“Whoever exhibits for hire an albino person, a minor or mentally ill person who is deformed or a person who has an appearance of deformity produced by artificial means shall be punished by a fine of not more than $500.”

Crimes against nature

“Whoever commits the abominable and detestable crime against nature, either with mankind or with a beast, shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for not more than 20 years.”

Blasphemy

“Whoever willfully blasphemes the holy name of God by denying, cursing or contumeliously reproaching God, his creation, government or final judging of the world, or by cursing or contumeliously reproaching Jesus Christ or the Holy Ghost, or by cursing or contumeliously reproaching or exposing to contempt and ridicule the holy word of God contained in the holy scriptures shall be punished by imprisonment in jail for not more than one year or by a fine of not more than $300 dollars, and may also be bound to good behavior.”

Obscene or impure language at a sporting event

“Whoever, having arrived at the age of 16 years, directs any profane, obscene or impure language or slanderous statement at a participant or an official in a sporting event, shall be punished by a fine of not more than $50.”

Tramps and vagrants

“Sheriffs, deputy sheriffs, constables and police officers, acting on the request of any person or upon their own information or belief, shall without a warrant arrest and carry any tramp, vagrant or vagabond before a district court for the purpose of an examination, and shall make complaint against him.”

Source: Massachusetts General Laws Chapters 264, 270 and 272, various sections.