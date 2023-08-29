A former Topsfield Police Department employee has amended her complaint against the town and the department to include additional allegations of discriminatory conduct, as well as add Topsfield Chief Neal Hovey as a defendant, in her sex-based discrimination lawsuit.
In May, Jennifer Davis filed a motion to amend her complaint, which was allowed by a judge on Aug. 3. She claims the discrimination against her resulted in her forced resignation from the department in April 2022.
According to the court filing, Davis and officer Charles Curran, of Danvers, were ordered by former police Chief Evan Haglund to either submit their resignations or be terminated because their consensual romantic relationship created a potential “officer safety issue.” However, Davis claims, a later internal affairs investigation found the reality of this safety issue to be unsupported.
Current police Chief Neal Hovey also specifically raised concerns about whether Curran would be able to respond to a future incident involving Davis — who was separated from her husband and going through a divorce — in the event that Curran was ever dispatched to her residence on a domestic disturbance call, the court filing shows.
There was no non-fraternization policy in place within the Topsfield Police Department that would have prevented their continued consensual relationship, the suit states, and when Davis inquired about why she was being terminated, Haglund only provided her relationship with Curran as the reason.
The suit claims that Hovey, who was present along with Haglund during this conversation, admitted during his deposition testimony that Haglund had told Davis to falsely state she was resigning for “COVID-related reasons.” Fearful of Haglund’s threat of termination, Davis would send him an email resigning, citing COVID-related reasons as ordered.
Davis alleges that her termination was disparate in nature, firstly because other male employees of the Topsfield police have had consensual relationships with other town employees, who similarly had not violated any departmental rule, but never received any consequences or discipline. She alleges that being ordered to blame COVID for her resignation was an effort by Haglund to conceal his own gender bias. She also alleges that other officers from the department gave “false or untruthful answers” during an internal affairs investigation into their relationship, something that was only recently disclosed.
After Davis, Curran, and the investigating officer for the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD) made multiple requests for the internal affairs report over 14 months, the town disclosed the unredacted report, according to court filings. The suit also says that report contains relevant information regarding multiple instances of harassing and discriminatory conduct toward Davis, which the town, Hovey, and multiple supervisors were aware of and failed to address.
The town denied initial requests to produce those documents, claiming in a court filing that “the defendant objects to this request on the basis that it seeks confidential personal and privacy protected information, cannot reasonably be expected to produce documents relevant or material to the allegations of the complaint, and are not reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence.”
But after a motion to compel was filed, the report was disclosed last August. Davis’ attorney, Timothy Burke, argues the inappropriate sexual comments and discriminatory treatment of Davis shown in the report could not, “under any common-sense analysis”, be considered irrelevant to a claim regarding sexual harassment and discrimination. They allege that this redacted information and refusal to produce documents by the town was done with the intent of preventing Davis from pursuing her claim.
Burke stated in the court filing the complicity of the town is highlighted in the depositions of the defendants, and the defendants’ behavior raises concerns about the integrity of the Police Department and its willingness to make an honest effort to discover if discriminatory conduct has occurred.
Attorney Doug Louison, who is representing the town in the case, maintained that neither Curran nor Davis were discriminated against during or after their employment.
“The town, through its counsel, anticipates fighting this successfully,” Louison said. “These two individuals were treated appropriately and clearly in response to issues that arose that impacted the operational safety of the department. and in no way was the discrimination directed at them together or individually. and in fact, they were treated with deference.”