BURLINGTON — A Burlington lawyer who ran for Essex County sheriff in 2016 has lost his law license for three years after mishandling and misusing client funds, the Supreme Judicial Court has ordered.
Mark Archer, a North Shore native who was also a state police trooper and a plumber prior to becoming an attorney, was allegedly using funds from client settlements to cover medical liens that had been placed against other client settlements, according to the SJC order suspending Archer for three years.
Archer “engaged in the serious misconduct of intentional misuse of client funds, with temporary deprivation resulting, in three separate personal injury matters,” SJC Justice Frank Gaziano wrote.
Archer has repaid all of the clients and stipulated to the violations, the court noted in mitigation. He and the Board of Bar Overseers agreed to the three-year suspension, which the SJC accepted last month. The suspension took effect on Oct. 7.
In three personal injury cases, Archer received initial partial payments of settlements. Under his contingent fee agreement Archer was entitled to one-third of the total settlement. However, Archer took his full fee from the initial payment in two of the cases, making the clients wait until the remainder of the settlement had been paid to receive their funds.
He also held off paying off medical liens that had been placed against the settlements.
In another case, involving a $100,000 accident settlement, Archer also delayed turning over the client’s share of the funds.
At various points he would use the funds from a subsequent client settlement to pay prior clients, the order noted.
During the period he was holding funds, Archer wrote checks from the client funds account for personal expenses, including a driveway repair, a $1,000 check to one of his brothers, and a cash withdrawal for several hundred dollars, according to the decision and a petition for discipline filed by the Office of Bar Counsel.
Archer “eventually paid the appropriate amounts to the proper parties (though twice the payments were made with settlement funds technically belonging to another client)” the court wrote.
He also failed to keep proper records of the account for nearly two years, from March 2018 until January 2020.
“In mitigation, beginning as early as 2017, and at all relevant times,” the court noted, Archer “was under significant emotional and financial stress arising from grave and acute family issues.”
“Further, the respondent voluntarily made all clients whole before the involvement of the Office of Bar Counsel,” the order noted.
Archer ran as an independent for the Essex County sheriff’s job in 2016 despite living in Bedford, which is in Middlesex County. He cited his upbringing in Lynn and his ties to the North Shore, and noted there was no requirement under the law that a sheriff live in the county he serves.
He lost in a four-way race to former Lynn police chief Kevin Coppinger, who defeated Democratic challenger Virginia Leigh in last month’s primary contest and is now unopposed for a second term.
