MIDDLETON — The attorney for a man charged in three indictments with possessing and disseminating child pornography is asking a judge to dismiss part of the case.
Pedro Ferreira’s attorney, Shepard Bingham, argued Monday that uploading files to his Dropbox account — where investigators found them — does not equate to dissemination under the law.
Prosecutors disagree, pointing to the use of the word “import” in the law.
And so far, courts have shared that view.
“You cite no case where an appellate court has reversed on these grounds,” Salem Superior Court Judge Salim Tabit told Bingham during Monday’s hearing. The judge also said all of the cases cited by Bingham were upheld.
Bingham said he believes that merely uploading files to a “cloud” without proof that they were shared with someone else does not fit the definition of dissemination, and said in this case, there was no evidence anyone else saw them.
Prosecutor Stefanie Stanbro suggested that the only reason to upload files to Dropbox would be to share them with someone. Tabit said he also took that view.
“There’s only one reason to use Dropbox,” Tabit said.
Tabit also said that uploading files requires a person to consciously take actions, as opposed to the sort of automated backup to iCloud or another remote server.
Bingham suggested that his client was using Dropbox for remote storage. Other people don’t get access unless he granted access and there’s no proof he did, Bingham said.
The files were discovered through a tip from Dropbox itself.
Tabit took the matter under advisement.
Earlier in the hearing the judge arraigned Ferreira, 23, of 161 Essex St., Middleton, on a third indictment involving materials that investigators discovered had been uploaded from a Google account after Ferreira had been ordered not to use any computer or the internet. His bail had been revoked for 90 days after that discovery.
During Monday’s hearing, Tabit agreed to set bail at $5,000 but only if Ferreira agreed to a series of conditions, including that his parents disconnect all internet service to their home, that he have no contact with children other than his younger sister, that he wear a GPS monitor and obey a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew.
