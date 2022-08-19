PEABODY — Things are moving smoothly for a proposed 40B development at Mills 58 on Pulaski Street — mostly, at least.
Seven tenants and neighbors of the Mills 58 complex at 58 Pulaski St. (in the industrial park) spoke at a Zoning Board of Appeals meeting Monday night to show support for the project, which would add 45 affordable housing units to the complex’s Building A.
Sue Jacobson, who owns an antique shop in Mills 58, told the board she has been in the building since before owner and developer Ed Greeley bought it several years ago.
Since then, the property has become a close-knit neighborhood of businesses, she said.
“Every upgrade has brought us a vast improvement in the building, and he’s been attracting a variety of wonderful and different entrepreneurial businesses that interact well with each other,” Jacobson said. “We’ve literally had customers walk in because they were at a different business in the building.”
Kathy Wells spoke at the meeting on behalf of residential neighbors near Mills 58. She said Greeley’s team has done a great job developing the area since acquiring the old mills property, and that neighbors are in support of the new project.
“I think this is the first time that I’ve ever said something positive up here about wanting to have (the board) go through with this, but (Mills 58) has done a great job,” Wells said. “They’ve proved themselves, they’ve communicated with the neighbors. It’s all good.”
But Attorney Bill Sheehan argues that the new project could pose safety concerns and other problems for other businesses in the industrial park.
Sheehan represents VRMM LLC and Sideways LLC, two neighboring businesses of Mills 58. He’s gone before the City Council, Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals with several requests.
He’s asked city officials to include his clients in a proposed expansion of the mill overlay district that three of Greeley’s buildings currently fall under, which would grow to include Mills 58 Building D if approved.
Sheehan also asked the ZBA on Monday to consider adding a condition to Greeley’s project. It would prevent Mills 58 and any owners following Greeley from suing or instituting any legal action against VRMM LLC, Sideways LLC, or future businesses on their properties that would “limit, reduce, inhibit or interfere with the present use or another lawful industrial use.”
Sheehan asked the same of Mills 58 in a legal covenant that Greeley rejected. According to Sheehan, this condition would protect his clients from being penalized for noise or traffic complaints from residents that are associated with the businesses’ day-to-day operations.
Attorney Jason Panos, who represents Greeley and Mills 58, told the board the covenant is “an extraordinary document that broadly immunizes their use from their bad behavior.”
“What he’s asking you to do is downright illegal,” Panos said. “He’s asking you to impose a condition that restricts other people from pursuing any civil claims against them for any activity that they cause on the property, and that’s a fact. That’s not a legal opinion.”
Greeley said he has worked closely with city departments and neighbors over the last few years to create a safe plan for the traffic his project will bring to the area. He rejected any notion that the new development posed safety concerns for neighbors.
“Well, let’s just say I’ve been paying attention now to my abutters because of what has been mentioned by the (Sideways) attorney,” Greeley said at the meeting. “I find it awfully antagonizing that I’m being told that what I’m about to put forward is a safety hazard. What my recommendation to attorney Sheehan would be is to maybe recommend to his clients that they pay a little bit more attention to their own safety. I’m not going to get specific at this particular hearing, but I will if need be get specific at the next hearing.”
Sheehan did not respond to Greeley or Panos’ comments.
“I’m sorry to disappoint other speakers if I’m not going to challenge other issues,” Sheehan told the board.
The 40B project at Mills 58 is continuing to undergo peer review. A public hearing will continue during the ZBA’s Sept. 19 meeting.
