BOSTON - The Gaming Commission's top lawyer said Thursday morning that he does not think Encore Boston Harbor has been violating state law by hosting live entertainment for between 1,000 and 3,500 guests as local theaters have alleged.
State law only bans casino operators from building entertainment venues with seating for between 1,000 and 3,500 people, but does not bar casinos from hosting events for crowds of that size, Gaming Commission General Counsel Todd Grossman said.
The issue is tied up in the commission's consideration of a development Wynn Resorts is planning for across the street from the Everett casino. "The language is plain on its face that it only prohibited such a venue from being built. There is no other place in the law that expressly or by implication limits either the number of patrons who may attend any event or the number of seats that may be set up for an event held at a gaming establishment," Grossman said.
Last week, representatives from Medford and the Chevalier Theatre there accused Encore Boston Harbor of already violating the law by holding and planning events in its ballroom with seating for between 1,000 and 3,500 patrons.
"I will tell you -- I don't say this to be over aggressive or to be a jerk or anything else -- but I will tell you if we find out that they are going to have those kinds of events again, one of the things that my clients are going to consider is to have me file something in Superior Court for injunctive relief on that," Dan Rabinovitz, an attorney for the city of Medford, said during a public hearing last week.
Grossman said he had reviewed the issue previously and that the commission itself has never taken action against an operator for hosting certain events. He said the commission as a body has never addressed the issue because "there has never been a petition, that I'm aware of anyway, submitted based upon a live case in controversy."
"And certainly if that were ever to happen, the commission would review the issue directly," he said. Grossman gave his legal opinion on the live entertainment issue Thursday morning as the Gaming Commission began to deliberate over whether Wynn's proposed development -- which would eventually include an entertainment venue, retail outlets, a brewery or brewpub, hotels, restaurants, and a pedestrian bridge connecting to the casino and a parking garage -- should be considered part of the Encore Boston Harbor's technical gaming establishment footprint.