MARBLEHEAD — The attorney for a Marblehead police officer suspended since 2021 over misconduct allegations slammed the Police Department and the town’s handling of the complaints — one of which he contends is payback for the officer’s role in revealing another officer’s misconduct.
Christopher Gallo, who has worked for the department for 26 years, has been on paid administrative leave pending his appeal of two suspensions, one over a report that he was spending large portions of his overnight shift at home, and the other stemming from a domestic abuse call to his home that led to a Department of Children and Families neglect investigation.
Gallo’s attorney, Gary Nolan, came out swinging, contending that it was “disgusting” his client’s rights to due process were violated, both in the delay in conducting investigations and in allegedly accepting information they believe originated from an officer they characterized as a “liar and a bigot.”
“We don’t consider this an independent hearing,” Nolan told Town Administrator Thatcher Kezer, who was leading the proceeding and who will determine whether or not to uphold the discipline.
The hearing was opened to the public at Gallo’s request.
Nolan, at several points, accused Kezer of ignoring important context when he said he was not there to revisit the handling of former Officer Timothy Tufts’ case.
There’s a history between the two men: In 2019, Gallo was investigated over a complaint of excessive force but later cleared; Nolan blamed Tufts for the incident at Miller Plaza.
Tufts resigned from the department in 2020 after it came to light — apparently through Gallo — that he’d scratched a swastika into the paint of another officer’s car.
Gallo and Nolan have maintained since then that it was Tufts who sent photos purporting to show Gallo’s police vehicle outside his home for extended periods during his shift, though they have offered no specific evidence.
They also say the photos were never authenticated, either by the Inspector General or the town’s internal affairs investigator, Sgt. Sean Brady, and were “meaningless.”
And the domestic abuse report was subsequently recanted by Gallo’s girlfriend.
Town officials, including the town’s lawyer on the case, Jane Friedman, argue that it doesn’t matter who took the photos, which were sent to Marblehead police by the state Inspector General’s office, and that the complaint over the domestic abuse call to Gallo’s home in July 2021 was based on a demonstration of poor judgment over the use of alcohol, not on what was reported and later recanted by Gallo’s girlfriend.
Friedman told Kezer the department first received the state IG report and photos, which she said showed Gallo’s assigned cruiser parked outside his home 104 times on 19 different dates, including what appeared to be a five-hour stretch on one date and a 12-hour stretch on another date when he was scheduled to work overtime.
Department policy requires officers to be “proactively” patrolling the streets during their shift, Brady testified under questioning from Friedman.
Nolan suggested the department engaged in a number of unwritten policy changes during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as holding roll call outdoors.
But under questioning from Friedman, Brady said that Gallo hadn’t asked his superior officers whether he could work from home, nor about whether he could take part in remote training sessions from his home.
If the officer’s actions were being called into question, so were those of his superior officers, with Nolan pressing Brady as to why he didn’t seek to identify the source of the images and why the department waited some nine months before starting the internal affairs investigation.
Nolan argued that both decisions violate the department’s policy, which, he says, calls for an IA investigation to begin within 30 days of a report, and for the investigating officer to hold to the same standards that would be used in a criminal investigation — including assessing the credibility of an informant.
“I wasn’t allowed,” Brady testified, later adding it was “off the table” for him to even ask the identity of the tipster — whom he also presumed to be Tufts or someone in his family.
But when pressed, he could not recall a specific conversation or who it was with.
The town planned to call another Police Department detective and Chief Dennis King as witnesses. Gallo is also likely to take the stand.
