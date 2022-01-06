BEVERLY — The lawyer for a Beverly auto repair shop owner, who is charged with indecently assaulting three women who took their cars in for service or repairs last year, will ask a judge to release his client next week.
Hysenj Baliqi, 62, the owner of Zeni’s Auto on Cabot Street, has been held in custody since his bail was revoked in November following the third accusation against him.
On Thursday, his attorney told a Salem District Court judge he believes his client is entitled to release now — an assertion disputed by the prosecutor now handling the case.
Baliqi was ordered detained for 90 days following a hearing in November where Judge Randy Chapman concluded that the Beverly man had violated the terms of his release in two earlier cases.
Chapman also set $50,000 cash bail and ordered house arrest at his address of 119 Bridge St., Beverly, to go into effect once Baliqi’s bail revocation expired.
Defense lawyer Robert Griffin said on Thursday he believes the time has expired; prosecutor Michael Dulany said he disagrees.
It was not clear how Griffin concluded that the 90 days had elapsed.
A hearing was set for next Thursday, Jan. 13, for a hearing on that issue.
The case had been scheduled for a conference with the judge this week, but Dulany told Judge Matthew Nestor on Thursday that both he and Griffin were looking for more time.
Dulany, a prosecutor on the district attorney’s superior court team, told the judge his office is still reviewing whether it will seek an indictment moving the case to superior court.
Indecent assault and battery cases can be heard in either district or superior court in Massachusetts. If the case is heard in superior court, defendants can face state prison.
