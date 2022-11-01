MARBLEHEAD — An Illinois lawyer with ties to Belgium and Lebanon was sentenced to nine years in prison Friday for his role in a romance scam that swindled victims around the country, including a Marblehead woman, out of large amounts of money.
Following his release from that prison term, Hassan Abbas, 55, will have to spend three years on supervised release and must forfeit more than $2 million to pay restitution, U.S. District Court Judge Leo Sorokin ruled on Friday. He also faces deportation.
Abbas was found guilty by a jury in May of money laundering, conspiracy to commit money laundering, wire fraud and unlawful monetary transactions.
The victims included women who believed they were sending funds to a romantic partner to start a business, and some real estate buyers and brokers who were conned into wiring funds for real estate transactions to an account controlled by Abbas. One Framingham couple, immigrants from Brazil, lost the $30,000 they had saved for a down payment on their home.
Prosecutors said once Abbas received the funds he kept a portion for himself, which he spent on international travel and luxury goods, and forwarded the rest to accomplices overseas.
Locally, the case started with a woman in Marblehead who met a man calling himself "James Deere" on a dating website. The man convinced the victim that he needed her help to hold commission funds in a bank account while he prepared to start his own investment firm in Massachusetts. By the time a friend persuaded her that she had fallen victim to a scam, she'd already wired more than $200,000 to various individuals to cover purported taxes and fees. She turned to retired Marblehead police chief James Carney, who was working as an investigator for the Essex District Attorney's office at the time. Carney was able to learn that federal investigators were looking into similar schemes around the country.
They eventually learned the email account for "James Deere" was located in Nigeria. Prosecutors believe the person posing as James Deere was an associate of Abbas.
The nine-year sentence was what prosecutors Mackenzie Queenan and David Holcomb requested.
"From at least 2017 through 2019, Hassan Abbas exploited his law degree, peddled falsehoods about business dealings, and invoked the attorney-client privilege — perhaps the most sacred principle governing the legal profession — for his personal gain," they wrote in a sentencing memorandum. "The evidence at trial established that Abbas was adept at moving dirty money and concealing his criminal involvement."
"Cloaked in the deference afforded to him based on his status as an attorney, Abbas received money from unwitting victims, took a cut for himself, moved money overseas, and attempted to dupe the financial institutions who asked questions to avoid getting caught," they continued.
The prosecution argued that Abbas remains "strident" in his failure to accept responsibility and insists he played only a minimal role. They argued that in reality, Abbas played a critical role by overseeing accounts in the United States that created a false sense of security in victims who otherwise might have hesitated to send funds out of the country.
Abbas remains actively licensed as an attorney in Illinois, according to the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission of the Supreme Court of Illinois.
However, his attorneys, Michael DiStefano and Howard Cooper, told the judge in a sentencing memorandum that Abbas will never be able to practice law again following his release, due to the fact that he will be removed from the United States.
They asked Sorokin to impose a sentence of time served, the seven months Abbas was held in custody between the jury's verdict and his sentencing last week. They also asked the judge to consider the effect of pretrial conditions, including a requirement that he wear a GPS and remain in Massachusetts — where he has no ties — had on their client.
"What the court heard about Mr. Abbas at trial is a tiny part of who he is, where he comes from, and the broad consequences he has suffered and will suffer from his arrest and conviction, all of which he asks the court to take into consideration in sentencing him," his lawyers told the judge in a sentencing memorandum.
They also submitted letters from his family in Lebanon and the United States, describing the significant cultural role Abbas had in caring for his aging parents.
"Mr. Abbas, and his extended family, were respected in the community," they wrote. "Mr. Abbas himself was known to befriend homeless street children with whom he and his dog would regularly visit and undertake fun activities."
Abbas, they said, was born in Sierra Leone and grew up all over Europe, where he attended a Swiss boarding school, and the Middle East, before coming to the United States to attend UCLA and then DePaul University College of Law.
They also cited the "gullibility and naïveté" on the part of Abbas, who took no steps to hide his identity, and compared him to someone serving as an accessory.
Prosecutors disagreed, saying in their sentencing memorandum that Abbas knew the scheme was illegal.
Following sentencing, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement that Abbas "abused his law degree in furtherance of a scheme that stole millions of dollars from innocent victims across the country. All of Mr. Abbas’s lies and schemes have finally caught up with him. He was an equal opportunity scammer. Whether it was a fake romance or a fake real estate deal, he took advantage of victims by laundering their hard-earned money. He will now have nine years to realize the error of his ways."
Prosecutors say that one of the types of schemes with which Abbas was involved, a business email compromise or BEC, has cost companies and individuals $43 billion between 2016 and 2021. The scheme involves targeting businesses and individuals who regularly engage in wire transfers, such as real estate brokers or law firms, and then either "spoofing" or hacking into email accounts that direct them to wire funds to accounts controlled by the fraudsters.
Abbas set up at least five fictitious "shell" companies and set up bank accounts in the names of those entities. The victims would be instructed to wire funds to those accounts.
Abbas was initially prosecuted in Essex County but the case was later taken over by federal prosecutors.