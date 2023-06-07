SALEM — Now it’s in the hands of the jury.
Closing statements were delivered Wednesday in the trial of Brian Brito, who’s accused of carrying out violent crimes in Lawrence, Lynn, and North Andover across a three-day period from March 25 to 27, 2017. He’s charged with 12 crimes across two Grand Jury indictments, ranging from unlawfully carrying a firearm and ammunition to murder, the first charge on the list.
The trial, delayed by years as the court process played out, is in its final days after first opening May 15 to a week dedicated to jury selection and ironing out last-minute legal questions. Wednesday, before attorneys provided opening statements, jurors were given a weighty 42-page set of instructions from Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Karp on how they should proceed, most of which was read to them word for word.
Central to Brito’s defense is a plea of insanity, termed in court as lacking criminal responsibility. With the insanity defense, Brito admits involvement but says he wasn’t able to act in accordance with the law due to a mental disease or defect that prevented him from doing so. For that, the state must prove Brito was not just the perpetrator of the crimes, but that he was also sane at the time of the offenses.
As closing arguments began and moved throughout the day, the gallery of the courtroom began to fill with observers, most notably members of law enforcement who were witnesses in the trial and employees of the District Attorney’s office, including interns observing the proceedings.
Defense: “This is the history of the illness”
Brito’s attorney, John “Jack” Cunha, opened by leaning on Karp’s initial comments to the jury at the beginning of the trial.
“His honor began this trial by saying we live in the greatest democracy, I believe, in the world, on this Earth. and I’d like to go one step further,” Cunha said. “I’d suggest to you we have the greatest system of deciding criminal cases of any country, ever.
“There are constitutional rights which His Honor has outlined for you, including the presumption of innocence as reflected in the fact that the government has to prove all elements, including criminal responsibility, beyond a reasonable doubt,” Cunha continued. “It makes me angry when you see in the paper someone get off on a technicality. I’m here to say constitutional rights aren’t technicalities. They’re the foundation of our whole society.”
As Cunha unpacked his client’s defense, he focused on how Brito felt morally justified in his actions — a sign that he wasn’t of the right mind. It’s a defense complicated by competing experts in the forensic psychology field who authored opposing opinions on Brito’s criminal responsibility.
“Both doctors said you have to look at the broader picture, at the history of the illness,” Cunha said. “This is the history of the illness. In the fall of 2013, after a successful career in high school, he won a full scholarship to Syracuse University. However by February, late February, he threatened to kill his roommate.”
That was centered on a delusion, one of several that would form over the years.
“He’s arrested and spends some time in jail. On Aug. 16 (of the year 2014), he’s brought to Emerson Hospital’s emergency room for a psychiatric investigation because he’s hearing voices, thinks he has schizophrenia. and there are records for days before that where a psychologist tells us he has schizophrenia.”
After two years of psychiatric treatment, Brito was involuntarily committed to Bournewood Hospital. He rejected voluntary commitment, Cunha said, “because he said ‘I’m not mentally ill.’”
“This is an example in the medical records of him seeming normal when he was anything but normal,” Cunha said, adding that Bournewood later discharged him inappropriately in a process that he characterized as “patient dumping.”
After that, Brito lost insurance coverage and didn’t take medication as instructed by Bournewood. He wasn’t seen by anyone regarding his mental fitness until after the crimes in 2017 were committed.
“His new delusion, at this point (after leaving Bournewood), is that there are four individuals, including a neighbor, who want to kill him,” Cunha said. “So he says he wants to get a gun and wants to get a gun permit, and we know ... that he applied for one and didn’t get it. So he moves to Manchester, New Hampshire, where you can get a gun without a gun permit.”
What happened next is the subject of the trial.
“Mr. Brito has placed himself on you,” Cunha said, referencing the jury. “I’d suggest to you that the evidence is clear Mr. Brito needs to be in a locked psychiatric hospital where he may perhaps be his entire life, and the only just verdict here to put him where he belongs is to find the government didn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he was criminally responsible when he acted on March 25, 2017, and March 27, 2017.”
Prosecution: Make note of when Brito did respect the law
Prosecutor Jessica Strasnick led off her opening statement in mid-May referencing what Brito said to a North Andover store clerk: to wait an hour before she contacted police.
She continued that analysis in her closing, and she began by focusing on the person Brito was before heading to Syracuse University in 2014.
“Power and control. Brian Brito had big dreams,” Strasnick said. “Top of his class, class president, scholarship to Syracuse... He had made everybody so proud.
“Yet there he was... no Syracuse, no scholarship. No job. No CDL license. and he’s living with his friend,” Strasnick continued. “He had big dreams of leaving a legacy, of making change, and there he was with nothing. and he was angry, and frustrated. Then he gets a gun, and he starts going to the shooting range. Now you have a guy with nothing, angry, frustrated... and with a gun.”
While Brito’s history with mental illness is clear and well-established in the record, there’s no way Brito wasn’t aware of the wrongfulness of his behavior, Strasnick argued. She asked the jury to focus not on his decisions when acting illegally; rather, focus on how he acted before and after.
Strasnick played video from the shootings in Lawrence and Lynn, pointing out Brito’s respect of traffic laws and taking care while driving. In the case of the Lawrence shooting, she used video to show that Brito didn’t flee until after all cars had cleared the area, an indication that he waited to fire his gun until all witnesses were gone.
She then played video from the convenience store in North Andover, where Brito is accused of kidnapping, robbing, and sexually assaulting a store employee. In testimony, both forensic psychiatrists said Brito reported feeling the victim was “in heat” and giving off an aura that consented to penetrative sex, one he could feel passing by the store.
“He wants you to believe that he felt her aura, her heat coming from the store. So he went in to have sex with her,” Strasnick said. “Yet he goes in with his face covered with a mask to hide who he is, gloves on his hands to prevent any fingerprints, and a gun in his hand.”
After he made the employee lock the doors to the business, he then motioned toward a back room area, where the sexual assaults took place.
“He brought her to that back room because he didn’t want anyone to see what he was doing, because he knew what he was doing was wrong,” Strasnick said. “It doesn’t look like someone is giving off heat to have sex with somebody as he has the gun to her back. Then he directs her to the back room and pulls out the cord (a charging cable, which was used to bind the victim’s arms).”
Then, Strasnick retold, Brito was arrested within 20 minutes of leaving the store, after the employee called police within about three minutes of him leaving. He was stopped on Route 1 in Peabody by State Police who had just heard his license plate on a “be on the lookout” warning from area police. The scene of the arrest provided one more opportunity for Strasnick to close her argument: the countless times Brito, once police flashed their emergency lights, made the right decision and obeyed every one of their orders.
“Brian Brito has a mental illness. That isn’t contested,” Strasnick said. “But ladies and gentlemen, when you look at all the evidence, as I stated to you, it proves beyond a reasonable doubt that he appreciated the wrongfulness of his crimes and could conform his behavior. He knew what he was doing. He knew it was wrong. He just didn’t care.”
