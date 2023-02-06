BEVERLY — Lawyers representing James Carver in his fifth request for a new trial asked a judge to order the district attorney’s office to look for and turn over notes or other documentation of witness statements from the 1980s investigation.
But while Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler stopped short of issuing an order, he asked the DA to take a look at what is in the file.
Carver, 57, was convicted in 1989 of setting the deadly 1984 Elliott Chambers rooming house fire, which led to the deaths of 15 people, including a child. He is serving concurrent life terms for 15 counts of murder.
Carver has maintained since his arrest that he did not commit the crime. But four prior attempts at winning a new trial have been rejected.
More than three decades after his conviction, his current legal team, from the state public defenders office and the Boston College Law School Innocence Project, are pointing to advancements in fire science that suggest another potential source for the fire, as well as better understanding of the limits of eyewitness identification.
Those two factors played critical roles in Carver’s conviction. But a third factor was witness testimony that had Carver confessing — and witness statements that implied there was another culprit behind the fire.
Lisa Kavanaugh said in court Friday that she believes the district attorney’s office files and the files of Beverly and state police investigators may contain information that addresses why witnesses might have changed their stories between their initial interview and the first of two trials in the case.
She believes there could be additional statements that were not put into police reports that were turned over to the defense — something that did happen at least once, when a mistrial was declared over a report that hadn’t been turned over by an investigator.
“We’re not saying that this current prosecution team is intentionally withholding evidence,” Kavanaugh told Drechsler. But former Beverly police detective John Bianchi had not turned over a report of a second interview with a key witness, Christine Colletti, prior to the first trial, leading to a mistrial in the case.
Prosecutors say they’ve turned over what they believe is all of the relevant evidence, and asking them to turn over their notes, considered “work product,” goes beyond the law’s requirements.
Catherine Semel, an assistant district attorney who handles appeals, said there are multiple sets of notes, including notes created during the investigation and prior to trial, and notes that were kept by the prosecutors during the trial.
Semel said the district attorney’s office would be willing if ordered to go through the materials.
Drechsler did not issue a direct order but asked the prosecutors to go through the materials. He also asked Semel to contact the investigating agencies — the Beverly police and fire departments and state police — to determine what materials they have.
Kavanaugh suggested the departments are required by law to keep their files in a murder case for the lifetime of the defendant.
But Drechsler pointed out that after more than three decades, four prior appeals, and the Beverly police moving to a new station, he would not be surprised if they cannot be located.
He stopped short of issuing an order to the departments to produce the files, but told Kavanaugh she could file motions seeking access to them if they are found to exist.
The proceeding is expected to further delay a full hearing on the actual motion for a new trial. After being told to review the notes, Semel told the judge that doing so would take time away from preparing the district attorney’s response.
The judge granted the district attorney until June to file that response.
He also scheduled a status hearing for April 5.
Carver is separately pursuing a petition for medical parole.
The Supreme Judicial Court heard arguments in that matter last September, but has not yet ruled.
He became eligible to seek traditional parole in 2018 but has not asked for a hearing.
