The same group that distributed antisemitic pamphlets around the North Shore earlier this summer held up a hateful banner over roadways in Danvers and Saugus this weekend.
The banner, which falsely claimed that “Jews did 9/11,” was held up by 10 masked individuals on the Rail Trail bridge around 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Danvers officials.
“The key thing is to let these people know that Jews are actually real people,” said Rabbi Nechemia Schusterman, who runs the Chabad of Peabody Jewish Center. “They breathe like you, they feel like you, have children like you, families like you, and what you're doing is unacceptable. Would you like it if your family was hurt?”
“This is a very frightening and unflattering thing,” he continued.
It’s not a new story in the town or other North Shore communities. The group left antisemitic pamphlets on lawns in Danvers, Ipswich and Hamilton earlier this year, and several masked men held up the same sign on an overpass on Route 1 around 7 p.m. in Saugus Saturday.
Schusterman said the banner’s claim was “particularly ugly,” since it not only used a tragic event to promote unfounded hate, but also an event where Jews were killed.
“To pin this on the Jews is beyond ridiculous,” Schusterman said. “But what makes this particularly disgusting is that the people cover their faces. If you want to be an antisemite, be brave enough to show your face. Say, ‘I'm an antisemite, and I'm proud,’ and let people know who you are and be able to call you out for your antisemitism and hate.”
It is important for community leaders to call out these acts for what they are, Schusterman said.
Danvers’ town manager, select board, police chief, committee for human rights and inclusion, and the director of equity and inclusion, issued a joint statement Tuesday condemning Saturday’s display and other similar incidents.
“We would like to reaffirm that we condemn all antisemitic behavior in our community,” the statement read. “We stand in solidarity with our Jewish members of the community, and all of those impacted by this attempt to spread hate and cause harm.
“We acknowledge the recent history of antisemitic incidents in Danvers and remain committed to raising awareness of Jewish history, preventing harm, and creating an environment in which all cultures and faiths are supported and celebrated,” the statement continued.
Town officials said the banner seen over Route 114 Saturday spread disinformation about the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
They also called on the community to “reject toxic and deceitful messaging” spread by hate groups and to uplift each other, especially those who have been the targets of these Neo-Nazis.
Town officials encouraged community members to practice allyship and watch the new PBS documentary “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” premiering at 8 p.m. on Sept. 18, to continue their education on the Holocaust and American history.
Danvers leaders are in the early stages of planning an event that will focus on processing, reflection and healing in light of these incidents.
“We will not let acts of hate such as this defeat us,” the statement said.
The Saugus Police Department said these acts have not broken any laws, as they are protected under the First Amendment.
“While the First Amendment protects one’s legal right to speech, the Saugus Police Department condemns the hateful messages displayed in our community and we condemn antisemitism and hate in all its forms,” the department said in a statement.
The department also shared a statement from Robert Trestan, the Anti-Defamation League’s regional director of New England.
“On September 11, a day when we remember a great tragedy experienced by our country and the loss of too many, a number of highway overpasses in our Commonwealth were tarnished with antisemitic banners, held by cowardly masked extremists, blaming these terrorist attacks on Jews,” Trestan said in the statement.
“The scapegoating of the Jewish community is an age-old but exceedingly harmful antisemitic trope that must be called out and condemned whenever and wherever it occurs,” he said.
That’s what Schusterman hopes cities and towns continue to do.
“There's an expression in the Talmud, which doesn't translate perfectly, that says, ‘A small coin in an empty can makes a lot of noise,’” Schusterman said. “It's been troublemakers who are not the majority of people. They're the minority, but they're very, very loud. And we have to make sure that they go silent.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.