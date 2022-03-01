PEABODY — When Samuel Oliveri watches the political discourse in the country, he sees a rise in radicalization that has led to governmental gridlock on the national level.
“I was talking with one of my friends about it and we wondered if the same thing is happening on the local level,” said Oliveri, a junior at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School.
Oliveri put that question directly to local politicians on Tuesday morning at the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce’s legislative breakfast at Boston Marriott-Peabody, which he attended along with other Peabody High students as part of his U.S. government and politics class. The question provided one of the highlights of the annual event during a panel discussion that included a mayor, two town managers, four state legislators, and a representative from Congressman Seth Moulton’s office.
In response, the leaders said political discussions on the local level are generally more collegial than the divisiveness on display in Washington, D.C., and across the country. But they also warned that signs of incivility have been cropping up at local board meetings, in emails and on social media.
“I think we have to be careful to acknowledge that and not take a Pollyanna approach to it,” Middleton Town Administrator Andrew Sheehan said. “I’ve been in local government for 30 years in one capacity or another. Things are a lot nastier now than they were when I started.”
Danvers Town Manager Steve Bartha said he and Sheehan belong to a professional organization that requires them to remain politically neutral. But, Bartha said, that “island of political neutrality has been shrinking and shrinking and shrinking in recent years.”
“Everything now has become politicized,” he said. “Science, masks, vaccines, the Blue Line flag in Danvers. We can’t pretend that it’s not there. But we still have communities to run, services to provide, schools to build. So we do work together, especially at the local level.”
State Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, and state Rep. Tom Walsh, D-Peabody, both said Democrat and Republican legislators work well together in Massachusetts. and Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt noted that city political offices like mayor, city councilor and School Committee member are nonpartisan.
“You don’t do it as a Republican or a Democrat or an Independent,” Bettencourt said. “When we have a city issue, it doesn’t get into Republican or Democrat. It really becomes a discussion of what’s best for the city.”
“When I watch CNN or Fox News I feel like I’m in two different countries,” Bettencourt added. “I don’t know what to believe. But that doesn’t really hit cities and towns.”
Rick Jakious, Moulton’s district director, said the acceptance of nastiness and incivility began in anonymous online chat forums, expanded on Twitter and Facebook, and is increasingly prevalent in the phone calls and emails that Moulton’s office receives.
“Now we’re increasingly seeing it show up in things like school board meetings, select board meetings, Board of Health meetings,” he said. “That suggests to me that it’s becoming more and more normal to just not treat your neighbor and friend who you might have a difference of opinion with a level of respect, civility and grace that they deserve. I think that’s fundamentally dangerous if we don’t fix it.”
Jakious said ways to fix the problem include implementing civics education, staying informed by subscribing to your local newspaper, serving your country whether it’s through the military, AmeriCorps or the Peace Corps, and getting involved in your community.
“There are thousands of people out there who serve on library boards and water and sewer boards and all these other volunteer positions,” he said. “They’re out there serving their country and their communities. Taking more seriously not just our rights, but responsibilities as citizens, is critical.”
