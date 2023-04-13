Building on the early impact of the first cohort of dynamic leaders involved in the first fellowship from the North Shore, LEADS recently announced that nominations for the second — and final — cohort of leaders have opened. LEADS Fellows are high-impact leaders from the for-profit, nonprofit and public sectors who are committed to collective action on behalf of their communities and regions across a diversity of industries, backgrounds, and perspectives. Through a 10-month leadership development program they hone their leadership skills, build trust and a common understanding of the issues impacting the region, and build capacity for working together to make positive change.
"The LEADS Fellowship has been an incredible opportunity for me as a business person,” said Gordon Hall, President of The Hall Company, Inc., “but more importantly it has provided the connectivity and mechanism for strategic collaboration that I know is vital for the future of Lynn and across the region.”
The North Shore Fellowship includes leaders in Greater Lynn, Salem, Peabody and Beverly, and has been developed in collaboration with a coalition of regional partners with Essex County Community Foundation (ECCF) serving as the primary partner.
“LEADS’ methodology to create trusting working relationships across different organizations and different communities aligns with ECCF’s own strategy for systems philanthropy, so being involved as a core partner makes all the sense in the world to us. As a participant, I am humbled and inspired by my peers and have learned an enormous amount and have brokered new relationships in the context of collective action. I couldn’t be more excited about the prospects for the second cohort,” said Stratton Lloyd, COO and VP of community leadership at ECCF.
The Fellowship is designed and delivered by experts from Harvard Business School, set in context of the specific communities involved. The culmination of the program is the development of actionable projects that aim to address significant local and regional issues in the areas of housing, workforce development, mental health and civic engagement.
“Creating a platform for diverse voices and perspectives to come together is vital; leveraging that platform to address some of our region’s most pressing issues is a necessary next step. I have been really impressed with LEADS’ ability to facilitate both pieces of this process and have been grateful to be involved as a Fellow to move this work forward,” said Salem state Rep. Manny Cruz.
First piloted in Lawrence in 2018 and expanded through the Merrimack Valley in Lowell and Haverhill, LEADS has graduated over 160 leaders through its Fellowship program to date. There are 45 Fellows in the current cohort. Upon successfully completing the Fellowship, participants join the LEADS Network, a robust platform that deepens and broadens the connectivity of these leaders.
“The LEADS’ methodology rests on the idea that the biggest issues cannot be solved by any individual, organization or even sector, but instead require coalitions of leaders to align and take action. We are excited to be working with so many incredible leaders in the North Shore to build this ecosystem in the region and believe that the addition of a second cohort will have an exponential benefit to the opportunity for making change”, said Derek Mitchell, co-founder and president of LEADS.
Fellows are nominated by current cohort members, area elected officials and regional strategic partners; a coalition of leaders will serve as the selection committee. Learn more about LEADS and the partners in the North Shore at www.LEADSMA.org.