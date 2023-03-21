SALEM — LEAP for Education is honoring on one of its most vital allies as the organization’s Distinguished Leader Award for 2023.
Patrick Tutwiler, previously superintendent of Lynn Public Schools and now the state’s newly appointed Secretary of Education, will receive the award and deliver a keynote address at LEAP’s annual “Great Expectations” fundraising event on Wednesday, April 12.
“He’s a force, a force in a really good way — a student-centered guide,” said Linda Saris, executive director of LEAP. “It’s all about the students. When we said we were interested in expanding Salem’s programs into Lynn, he was right there, ready to make it happen.”
The new program that initially opened up with 30 seats at the start of the pandemic expects to reach 200 for the 2023-24 school year, according to Saris.
Originally established as “Salem Cyberspace” in 2002 with just seven students, LEAP now serves more than 600 students as young as sixth grade. The organization, today an independent nonprofit headquartered in The Point’s Shetland Park, also works with the Peabody schools and serves students there.
But when it came to expand into Lynn, Saris said, Tutwiler’s leadership style meant the organization really didn’t work much with him directly, rather, he was an advocate and let others lead.
“He’s a very collaborative superintendent. He doesn’t like to rule from the top and dictate to his principals,” Saris said. “When I went in and talked to him about the programs in Salem, he was excited and said, ‘We need that program in our schools, but you need to work with the principals.’”
And Tutwiler’s principals, Saris said, carried the same collaborative spirit as he did.
“It just grew really quickly,” she said. “At that point, he steps out of it, and we work primarily with the principals.”
Among those programs is one that opened recently to serve high school-aged students.
“We started getting inquiries from the kids — would LEAP consider opening a high school program?” Saris said. “I went to Pat’s office and said, ‘What do you think?’ and he said, ‘Sounds good to me, but you need to talk to the principal.”
The students didn’t just get tutoring for school, according to Saris.
“The fact that we had paid summer work for their high school students this past summer... and we’ll do it again this summer, and we’re doing all kinds of college and career services with both middle school and high school students,” Saris said. “He was very happy to see those services being provided in the schools.
“He’s been a great friend not just to LEAP, but to everybody,” she continued. “He meets with all the community-based organizations, and Lynn has a lot of good ones. He knows it takes a village.”
Tutwiler’s impacts in Lynn aren’t just measured through LEAP. His executive summary on mass.gov credits him for spearheading “a collaborative, equity-centered effort that translated into higher graduation rates and a more racially diverse staff while also overseeing the creation of the Commonwealth’s second largest early college program.”
As Tutwiler takes on bigger challenges, the programs he helped create will continue to grow back home, according to Saris. With about 30 students in the newly created high school program alone, LEAP’s ultimate goal is to serve 200 students at the high school level, in addition to those already served in earlier grades.
“That’s still just getting off the ground,” Saris said. “We’re hoping to serve about 30 kids from now to the end of the year, and we’ll kick it up to 50 kids going into school-year 2023-24.”
For more on the Great Expectations event, visit LEAP’s website at leap4ed.org.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.