SALEM — Debate over a proposed $3 million tax break for the redevelopment of Leefort Terrace will continue Thursday night.
The City Council’s finance committee will meet Thursday to continue a hearing on a “tax increment financing” program being proposed for the project. The discussion continues from a more than three-hour committee meeting on Dec. 7, when the issue was first opened for discussion. The goal of the tax incentive is to save developers money at the outset of the project and then gradually increase taxation on the property over a period of years after it’s built out, eventually expiring.
The proposed redevelopment of Leefort Terrace would replace 50 Salem Housing Authority units at the site with 124 new affordable apartments. But the project has been contentious since it was first proposed, as supporters have decried conditions at the current properties — none of which meet modern accessibility standards for people with disabilities — and viewed the project as an improvement for those living there, while opponents have condemned the project and argued current tenants will be hurt by it or left behind, between concerns over the cost to live there, the property’s presence on Collins Cove within a federal flood plain, and other issues.
The project has also generated numerous claims of misinformation from proponents of either side of the debate. While many of those opposing the project are from outside Leefort Terrace, the last council meeting did hear from current tenants on both sides of the issue, including the property’s tenant association president, who heavily favored the project.
Several questions were answered at that three-hour meeting, but others were left open to gather information and report back after the new year. Those questions will be addressed Thursday, after which the five-member committee could vote to either keep the issue in committee or refer it to the full City Council, which would be asked to vote at its next regular meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12.
The meeting will continue at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, in the City Council’s chambers at City Hall, 93 Washington St. The meeting will also be conducted on Zoom, at meeting webinar ID “881 2588 0196” and password “485897.”