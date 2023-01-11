SALEM — The first 10-member City Council in nearly 50 years will be asked to address two housing-related issues at its opening meeting of 2023 on Thursday.
The council, absent Ward 1 Councilor Robert "Bob" McCarthy — now the acting mayor — will meet Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. for an in-person meeting, which will also be available via Zoom.
The council is scheduled to vote on a $3 million tax break for Leefort Terrace, a Salem Housing Authority property targeted for redevelopment. The project has been a lightning rod for controversy in Salem, with Leefort tenants and other residents voicing strong support or opposition to the project, and claims of misinformation flying on both sides.
The City Council's finance committee voted last Thursday, Jan. 5, to recommend passage of two orders tied to the tax break (one sets up the rules allowing the tax break, while the other is the use of the rules to offer a break to the partnership behind the project). Those are both due to come forward for adoption.
The council will also accept a report from Salem's Planning Board on proposed changes to the city's "accessory dwelling units" zoning rules. This too has proven to be a contentious issue, one that saw unanimous support from the Planning Board for four of five changes to the program.
Among those changes, city officials are looking to end a requirement that the owner of a property live there, a restriction established over concerns about conditions and noise complaints at properties without the owner living on-site. Officials have said the restriction has caused several interested in the program to not apply, resulting in only six permits to be issued by the time the changes were proposed late last year.
The proposal also seeks to end a rule barring detached structures, instead allowing detached structures as long as they "comply with the setback requirements of an accessory structure," the Planning Board's recommendation reads.
The meeting Thursday will also be the first presided over by new Council President Megan Stott, who also represents Ward 6.
The City Council has 11 members, with seven elected ward councilors and four who serve at-large, but since a councilor appointed as acting mayor can't serve as councilor as well, it will be down to 10 members until a a new mayor is elected in a special election this spring.
The last time this happened was 1973, when the judicial appointment of mayor Samuel Zoll led to then-Ward 5 Councilor Jean Levesque to become acting mayor for eight months.
In 2023, McCarthy is still councilor for Ward 1, so any residents with issues are encouraged to reach out to him, but they're likely to be directed to the four councilors at-large, who have offered to support McCarthy while he runs the corner office.
To participate in the meeting remotely on Zoom, join Webinar ID "812 1099 3280", password 136638.