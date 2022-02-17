SALEM — The proposed replacement for Leefort Terrace is coming into view, but folks are split on what they see.
Leefort Terrace residents and neighbors were given an updated presentation on the project Tuesday night. The meeting displayed a slimmed down, two-building approach first teased in December, with 124 apartments spread across two buildings with four stories along Szetela Lane and three stories behind homes along Fort Avenue.
{span}Built in 1958, Leefort Terrace is one of 23 Salem Housing Authority properties. The Housing Authority has more than 700 apartments throughout Salem. Today, this site contains eight buildings with a total of 50 single-bedroom garden-style units for elderly and disabled residents. But the property hasn’t been significantly updated since it was built, and none of the units are accessible to people with disabilities.{/span}
The project will now also be 100% affordable, with all units — including current Salem Housing Authority tenants at the current Leefort Terrace — affordable to households with 60% area median income or lower, and 13 of the units reserved for those below 30%, according to Courtney Koslow, a member of the team presenting the project.
The replacement would also include a large program and community space on the first floor, something that has never existed permanently for the neighborhood. Addressing Collins Cove flooding concerns, the property will also be built at 21 feet above sea level, 8 feet higher than the anticipated flood levels expected in 2070, according to Koslow.
“The current grade is about 10 feet above sea level,” Koslow said. “We’re really trying to adapt as much as we can, plan for the future to the greatest extent possible.”
But the proposed project is being criticized by neighbors for its size and appearance. Slides showed a building with an exterior sporting a mix of wood grain and white walls, with balconies for the units.
“This building and design doesn’t fit into this area,” said Lesley Niccolini, a neighbor to the property. “This is one- and two-family houses. I just feel like it’s going to be an eyesore. It doesn’t have the look and feel of Salem to it. It just looks like another building thrown in here.”
Stephen Douglass, another resident who lives near the property, described himself as a history geek, causing him to want something styled to “the hey-day maritime of Salem. That architecture could also be included with what you’re looking to accomplish, as sustainability goes.
“Sustainability usually means to me big and ugly,” Douglass continued. “Living nearby, I’d prefer not to see that happen.”
Michelle Apigian, an architect on the project team, said Douglass’ view is “just so sad. I hope that through this process, we can reinvent it (sustainability) for you.”
“We have work to do. It’s early imagery,” Apigian said. “I don’t know that we’re going to go for a historic vibe per se, but I definitely understand we need to respond to the place, and we don’t have a lot of references.”
Shannon Bailey, a Leefort Terrace resident who was watching the meeting alongside other tenants, offered her thoughts as well.
“It’s so, so needed,” Bailey said. “We’re in desperate need, for people who can’t afford to own a family home or even a small home, can’t afford any of the regular, market-rate apartments around here.”
Then, Bailey said, there’s the building’s design. The current iteration “looks beautiful,” she said.
“As far as I’m concerned, this place already is an eyesore. It’s dilapidated and all kind of a wreck,” she said. “If I’m going to be perfectly frank and blunt, I always thought this place was a bit of an eyesore considering where we are, but then again, we have a power plant feet away from us now.”
