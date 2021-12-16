SALEM — The proposed redevelopment of Leefort Terrace is pitching 123 units spread across two buildings, with 53 units being income-restricted to serve 50 existing Salem Housing Authority units there today.
How the proposal tackles the ever-rising Collins Cove remains the leading issue with the project, judging from a community meeting held last night.
The city’s Housing Authority and Beacon Communities, a Boston-based real estate firm partnering with the city on the project, held a virtual forum Thursday to update residents on the project. The meeting went over a “story of place” process that captured a profile of the city to inspire how the Leefort replacement is designed, and it ended with a site plan showing how the redeveloped property could be arranged.
Built in 1958, Leefort Terrace is one of 23 Salem Housing Authority properties that combine for more than 700 apartments throughout Salem. Today, it contains eight buildings with a total of 50 single-bedroom garden-style units for elderly and disabled residents. But the property hasn’t been significantly updated since it was built, and none of the units are accessible to people with disabilities.
The entire site is also in a floodplain, which actually prevents any permits for renovations from being issued, according to civil engineer Mark Wixted. The elevation is 10 feet, and building codes require projects to be at 11 feet above sea level minimum, he said.
“You can raise buildings. You can put in berms around the whole buildings. There are different ways to treat this,” Wixted said of the site’s flooding risk. “But you have to do something. The buildings, as they are today, can’t be renovated with the flooding issues.”
The proposal focuses on two T-shaped buildings facing north, with the top of each T fronting Szetela Lane and Collins Cove. The front two-thirds of each building would be five stories, with the portions closest Fort Avenue dropping a floor in height. The first floor of each building would support 111 parking spaces combined, with the remaining three to four floors being residences, according to the presentation. 12 parking spaces are included outside of the building footprints.
The project calls for 53 one-bedroom units, 47 two-bedroom and 23 three-bedroom. The city would own the property, and it would be leased to Beacon, who will oversee long-term management, according to officials with the company.
Federal Street resident Stacia Kraft expressed concerns about construction within the flood plain, calling it “the No. 1 question to be addressed.”
“Boston has a court case going right now with some projects,” Kraft said, “so it seems like an odd time to move forward with building.”
Others, however, fought for the view of Collins Cove. That includes residents living near the property who see Collins Cove from their homes today and likely wouldn’t in the future, and whether current Leefort Terrace residents will get first dibs on the view once they move in.
Speaking as a neighbor, Lesley Niccolini said she was also concerned about “how this is going to look. Right now, it looks like you’ll have the housing look over us, which will be a little upsetting if they’re four or five stories high.”
Shannon Bailey, president of the Leefort Terrace Tenant Association, said tenants at Leefort should have first priority on anything involving the new property. She attended the meeting via a screening room set up at Leefort, alongside a few other residents.
“The most important people are the people that are here right now,” Bailey said. “We have a view. Most of us have a view, and a lot of the tenants that are way in the back near Lesley’s home that don’t have a view, literally walk out the door, take a few steps.
“The accessibility to the view is very key to us,” she concluded.
As the meeting was closing, Beacon senior vice president Ben Phillips said many of Bailey’s concerns couldn’t yet be addressed, but they would be in the future.
“All we have here is a site plan, unit count, a layout of where things will want to go,” Phillips said. “We need to dig into some greater detail, but that’s exactly what we want to do — in concert with all of you.”
Visit bit.ly/3F3OXyj to read live coverage of this meeting.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.