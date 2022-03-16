SALEM — A contract dispute between a construction firm and a company that first approached Salem officials about installing a high-speed fiber optic network throughout the city back in 2017 has landed in court.
The development so far hasn’t stopped work on the SiFi Networks “FiberCity” project — but that project is still well behind schedule, with SiFi having only just recently completed a second pilot phase of the plan.
A lawsuit filed in August and amended in December by Mears Group, a Houston, Texas, construction engineering firm, alleges that SiFi Networks Salem (SNS) failed to disclose a number of details in bidding out the job of designing and installing the cables.
Among the issues Mears cites in its complaint, filed in federal court:
- SiFi never told them that the city would require additional milling and overlay work on the trenches, at what it says is an additional cost; the firm said its work order specifically excludes anything beyond filling the trench and the pricing does not include any additional work like milling and overlay, sealing, or repaving are not included. The city has asked for specific types of materials and work that will withstand freeze-thaw cycles.
- Mears said it was under the impression that either SiFi would pay for the cost of police traffic details or that the city would waive that cost.
- The city has requested a higher number of utility vaults rated for high-traffic areas than planned in the design, adding to the cost.
- Mears said it did not anticipate the need to file environmental notices of impact on areas bordering wetlands and seek approval from the Conservation Commission.
- Mears also did not anticipate being required to get other permits from entities including the Tree Commission.
The firm alleges that it has attempted, without success, to get SiFi to issue “change orders” in order to allow it to bill for the added work.
Mears had agreed under the original work order to a price of $12 million, but says now that the added work will increase its cost by at least $6 million.
SiFi, for its part, has filed a counterclaim against Mears, saying it relied on Mears’ expertise and believed that it would have been aware of those anticipated costs. It alleges that Mears has breached its contract.
SiFi also alleges that because Mears did not initially comply with some of the city’s requirements, including the lack of an environmental impact study or, in another example, proposing to use a sealant on trench lines that cut through sidewalks that was not rated to be used on concrete.
SiFi’s parent company, SiFi Networks America, had entered into a master contract with the firm in August 2020 to design and install fiber optic lines in a number of communities across the country, with separate agreements, or work orders, for each location and subsidiary.
Three years earlier, in 2017, SiFi had first approached the city to see if it would be interested in allowing the company to install fiber optic cables. The city put out a request for proposals; officials said SiFi was the only firm that responded with an actual proposal.
The funding would come from SiFi’s private investors. SiFi would then recoup its costs through agreements with internet service providers (ISPs) that would pay to access the fiber optic network to deliver not only high speed internet but potentially other types of broadband services.
The city would not be required to pay anything, and would be given a discount on its own use of the fiber network and other equipment. A 30-year contract was signed by SiFi and the city in 2018, and residents were told to expect construction to begin soon.
SiFi announced last May that work was expected to begin last summer, starting in the area of the city near Highland Avenue. The firm has referred to the Salem FiberCity project as having a cost of $35 million.
To city officials, including then-Ward 5 Councilor Josh Turiel, the plan seemed like a great opportunity to bring, at no cost to taxpayers, a needed option for high-speed internet to the city, where Comcast/Xfinity has had virtually no competition since Verizon dropped plans to expand its Fios network.
Turiel said the council did take steps, including one that allows the contractor performing the work to cut into streets without having to get a separate permit for each one. “We did as much as we could legally do,” he said.
He is hopeful that the two companies can resolve their dispute and continue working together.
So is the mayor.
While declining to comment on the lawsuit, Dominick Pangallo, Mayor Kim Driscoll’s chief of staff, said: “We remain hopeful that the project will be able to continue to advance.”
The city has not been named as a defendant in either the lawsuit by Mears or SiFi’s counterclaim. There is no agreement between the city and Mears, only between the city and SiFi.
But in its complaint, Mears also blames the city for delays and added costs.
Mears says that the city’s requirements are “atypical and unforeseeable requirements on its work.”
“The City and/or SiFi have also continuously inquired and/or implemented conditions relating to Mears’ means and methods with a level of detail not typical in the industry,” Mears said in its complaint, citing “numerous rounds of questions and other requests” that are either not relevant or are covered in the materials the firm has provided.
Neither Mears nor SiFi responded to emailed requests for comment on Tuesday.
Once the fiber optic lines are installed, providers who enter into agreements with SiFi will be able to start selling service plans. Just one firm so far has an agreement to do so, GigabitNow.
