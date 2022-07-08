BOSTON — Inflation wary Massachusetts taxpayers could be getting a little relief from Beacon Hill in the form of rebate checks.
On Thursday, Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, and House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, announced that the Legislature plans to create a new fund to provide one-time payments ranging from $250 to $500 for taxpayers by the end of September.
“Whether it is the rising price of gas, groceries, or summer clothes for kids, the Massachusetts Legislature has heard loud and clear that increased costs due to inflation have cut into family budgets,” the legislative leaders said in a statement.
Under the plan, which is subject to legislative approval, individual taxpayers would receive a $250 check while married couples who file joint returns would get $500.
Eligibility for the payments will be based on income reported in 2021, capped at $100,000 for individual filers and $150,000 for joint filers. Taxpayers with income of $38,000 or less in 2021 won’t qualify for the relief payments.
Legislative leaders said the plan will cost about $510 million and benefit about 2 million taxpayers.
“I want to put money into the pockets of the folks who were adversely impacted by the inflation rate and the COVID issues,” Mariano told reporters at the Statehouse Thursday. “And I think that’s what this proposal does.”
Beacon Hill has been under pressure to provide relief for taxpayers amid rising costs, record-high inflation, supply chain issues and the impact of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, which have driven up costs for everything from gas to groceries.
Spilka and Mariano, both Democrats, have resisted calls to temporarily suspend the state’s gas tax to help ease the pain at the pumps, even as Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has called for a gas tax holiday.
The rebates are being pitched as an alternative to a gas-tax holiday. Legislators said Thursday the payments will provide direct relief to taxpayers “rather than to large oil companies that continue to profit off economic uncertainty and international conflict.”
A recent report by Tufts University’s Center for State Policy Analysis that looked at ways the state could spend surplus and federal pandemic relief funds estimated that providing one-time payments ranging from $100 for individuals to $200 for married couples would cost the state about $500 million.
Last year, the state tapped into federal relief money to send out $500 checks to about 300,000 frontline workers who toiled on the job during the pandemic, but those payments weren’t offered to a broader section of the state’s population.
Massachusetts is sitting on a pile of surplus revenues — estimated at more than $3.6 billion by a tax watchdog — and still has leftover funds from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds that haven’t yet been devoted to a specific purpose.
Thursday’s statement mentioned that legislative leaders are also looking at “potential” changes to the tax code “with the goal of providing additional relief to residents.”
Baker filed a $700 million tax relief package several months ago that has been slogging its way through the legislative review process.
The proposal calls for adjusting state income tax laws and boosting rent deductions to provide relief for low-income residents, expanding tax credits for housing and child care, and a major overhaul of the estate or “death” tax, among other changes.
Baker spokeswoman Anisha Chakrabarti said the administration will “review any tax relief proposal” lawmakers approve but pointed out that the governor’s tax cuts would be permanent.
“Cutting these taxes is the only way to deliver a real break to the seniors, renters, low-income workers and parents who more than deserve it,” she said.
House Minority Leader Brad Jones, who said he learned about the plan from media reports, said in a statement that he “appreciates (a) first step towards providing modest one-time relief” for taxpayers but called on Democratic leaders to do more to ease the financial pain.
“I hope we can also find ways of providing permanent and meaningful tax relief to taxpayers in the days ahead as we race towards the end of our formal sessions,” the North Reading Republican said. “The tremendous surplus we are enjoying needs to be shared with the hardworking citizens of the commonwealth.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.