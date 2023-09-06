North Shore state legislators have joined more than 40 other elected officials in calling for the state to prioritize public input when it comes to power plant projects in Massachusetts.
The demand was made in a joint letter sent to the secretary of the state’s Office of Energy & Environmental Affairs earlier this month by Reps. Tom Walsh, D-Peabody, Sally Kerans, D-Danvers, Manny Cruz, D-Salem, and other legislators.
The letter outlined key takeaways from a report released by the state’s Attorney General’s Office this spring that studied a worsening relationship between the public and the Department of Public Utilities.
As the study found, and legislators heard in their own conversations with constituents, the public feels utility companies’ interests are prioritized over that of the citizens, according to the letter.
The DPU should improve its database so the public can more easily search the department’s files through an electronic system, and it should add easy-to- understand summaries of the often complex materials and languages the files contain, according to the letter and the Attorney General’s report.
The DPU must also expand public awareness and access around its proceedings, like hearings, comment deadlines and educational webinars, legislators said.
“The public deserves to have their voices heard, their concerns considered, and their input acknowledged by the regulators that approve and condition energy-generating facilities in Massachusetts,” Walsh said in a statement released by his office last week.
“Residents should have the same opportunity as the big utilities to provide testimony and participate in the review process for these polluting power plants affecting their neighborhoods,” he said.
Residents of Peabody and surrounding communities have been critical of state regulators for not requiring the developers behind a new 55-megawatt oil and gas “peaker” plant at the Peabody Municipal Light Plant’s Pulaski Street substation to conduct any environmental or health impact reports on the project since it started development in 2015.
The public was also largely unaware of the project until 2021 — although the project was discussed in some capacity during public meetings of the Peabody Lighting Commission as far back as 2016 — because it was not adequately advertised, opponents of the peaker plant have said.
“(This letter) is not a criticism of PMLP or MMWEC,” Walsh said in a statement to The Salem News Tuesday, referencing the project’s developers. “This letter recognizes that the process could be made much easier and understandable for all regarding future projects.” It is particularly important to protect the public’s interests in projects like these as the state transitions to carbon-neutral energy production now and in the coming decades, legislators said in the letter.
“As we begin implementing a new era of clean energy, Massachusetts residents deserve to have the opportunity to voice their concerns with energy and rate decisions,” legislators said. “We are hopeful that new leadership and reforms will foster a positive and transparent relationship between the DPU and the public.”
