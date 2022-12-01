This is an easy casserole dish that lends itself to making in advance and freezing. The lemon and raisins add a sweet and tangy touch.
Helpful Hints:
To clean leeks, cut them in half lengthwise and each half lengthwise again. Rinse under cold water.
You can use dry white wine instead of vermouth.
Countdown:
Prepare ingredients.
Brown veal.
Add remaining ingredients and cook 30 minutes.
SAUTEED VEAL AND LEEKS
Makes 2 servings.
1 tablespoon canola oil
3/4 pound stew veal cut in 1-inch pieces
1 pound leeks, cleaned and sliced (about 6 cups)
1 1/2 ounces dry vermouth
2 ounces skim milk
1/4 cup raisins
2 tablespoons lemon juice
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Heat oil in a large nonstick casserole or skillet over medium-high heat. Add the veal in one layer, making sure each piece touches the bottom of the pan. Saute to brown on all sides, 5 minutes. Add the leeks, vermouth and milk. Cover with a lid and simmer, gently (do not boil) 30 minutes. Pierce the meat to check if it is tender. Add the raisins, lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste.
Per serving: 510 calories, 110 calories from fat, 12 g fat, 1.9 g saturated fat, 5.7 g monounsaturated fat, 145 mg cholesterol, 40 g protein, 58 g carbohydrates, 6 g dietary fiber, 25 g sugars, 500 mg sodium, 1245 mg potassium, 505 mg phosphorus
Exchanges: 1 1/2 carbohydrate, 6 vegetable, 4 1/2 lean protein, 1 fat
Shopping List:
12 ounces stew veal, 1 small bottle dry vermouth, 1 small package raisins, 1 pound leeks and 1 lemon.
Staples: canola oil, skim milk, salt and black peppercorns.