To the editor:
As a resident of Salem, I am writing to share a report published by the Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts called “A Different Way Forward: Stories from Incarcerated Women in Massachusetts and Recommendations,” which shares experiences of incarcerated women, including profound abuse at the hands of the Mass. Department of Corrections.
Prisons are not a place where people can heal and rebuild their lives. There are strategies that can be used to release women from prison right now, and underutilized policies like the Primary Caretakers Act that allow parents to serve community-based sentences rather than being incarcerated and separated from their children. Despite these possibilities, in 2021 the state awarded the architecture firm HDR Inc. a contract for the design of a new women’s prison project. The DOC does not have the interests of communities most affected by incarceration in mind. An investment in a new women’s prison is an investment in incarcerating future generations of women and girls. I support the work of Families for Justice as Healing, who have been pushing to pass a five-year jail and prison construction moratorium.
I want to see the Legislature pass a meaningful Jail and Prison Construction Moratorium that will create a pause on prison construction and expansion — including the new women’s prison. In the next five years we can reduce the number of people incarcerated and resource and reimagine communities. We should focus our infrastructure spending on community-led alternatives that bring healing rather than perpetuate a system of harm.
Micayla LeLugas
Salem