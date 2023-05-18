To the editor:
I am enthusiastically and sincerely writing to commend and congratulate Salem High School band, orchestra and chorus for performing so inspiringly at Carnegie Hall. It’s a world-class facility that is highly acoustical and acclaimed by celebrities from around the world. It has been a living journey for all of us in these COVID times to be affected by someone in our immediate lives and our own mental health and well-being.
After 36 years in elective office, I asked fellow elected officials like Elaine Mihos, Beth Gerard, Lisa Peterson and Kristine Wilson to celebrate our almost 50 years in office combined, in a benefit for the Salem High School band to go to Carnegie Hall in the spring. We had a spectacular concert and celebration of family, friends, and elected officials. We were in musical heaven in the high school auditorium. Murphy’s Law that was one of the last full concerts before COVID affected us all.
With inspiring leadership and professionalism by Cynthia Napierkowski an Ben Chernok, students rose to the occasion by practicing inside and outside the high school and creative online programs. With the great support of parents and friends each learned a life lesson to continue sharing their joys and talents in music.
I was on the School Committee when we picked Cindy and it was one of our best decisions to our musical community. Cindy, her husband Mark, and son William, and daughter Kristen, perform year-round for us over the years. Friends Forever is their theme and message of the lifelong gifts of music in building lifelong relationships. Summer and winter community band concerts are magical music celebrations.
Seeing the orchestra all dressed up for the occasion is inspiring. Mr. Glen Burns, high school principal, Superintendent Dr. Zrike, School Committee, Mayor, and City Council can be so proud of some of the wonderful things happening in our school. I have watched many of the talented students and staff perform. Many began in the fourth grade in the all-city concerts in May and throughout the years. The band performed a great concert after Carnegie Hall on the USS Intrepid in the harbor. Indeed, it has been an inspiring journey from COVID to Carnegie Hall. This was their third magical music concert at Carnegie Hall. Indeed, they are the pride of the North Shore.
Thomas Furey,
Salem