The Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers is up for sale.
The mall has been listed on the real estate company JLL’s website since July 19. Clocking in at 454,000 square feet, the space has been a staple for shoppers on the North Shore since it was built in 1972.
Liberty Tree was bought by Simon Property Group — the same investment company that owns the Northshore Mall in Peabody — in 2003, according to town records.
The mall building and the land it sits on is valued at a combined $42 million, according to town assessment records. While Target is part of the mall property, some of the other anchor stores with exterior entrances — like Kohl’s and Best Buy — are not owned by Simon, explained Danvers Town Manager Steve Bartha.
Simon has not publicly shared the listing price or what might be in store next for the property. A spokesperson for the company declined a request for comment about the listing.
Simon has listed the property before but never sold it, Bartha said. He isn’t sure what will happen to the mall if the company finds a buyer.
Danvers Select Board chair Daniel Bennett said Liberty Tree has never been especially involved in building the town’s culture. He hopes the property will do more of this moving forward, he said.
“I can’t imagine it staying in the current state it is as retail, at least not entirely,” Bennett said.
The mall is 88% occupied by storefronts and other businesses, according to the listing. An AMC theater takes up a sizable chunk of the middle of the mall, as do stores like Old Navy and Marshalls. Netcast Church and the nonprofit organization Northeast Arc also use a large portion of the mall.
Sadete Mandri, the manager of the Arc’s Parcels storefront near the movie theater, said the Arc takes up about 26,000 square feet of Liberty Tree. A resident of Danvers for the last 20 years, Mandri said the mall has changed quite a bit since she used to take her daughters there as kids.
“I miss it being busy here and having more people,” Mandri said. “But it’s matching how the world is changing.”
One corridor in the building that used to be filled with storefronts only holds blank walls and a Kohl’s entrance besides doors to the Arc’s office space and a spa.
The food court is down to two vendors, with spots that once housed a McDonalds and Dunkin’ Donuts now empty, and areas that once held shops now are occupied by gyms or other non-retail businesses.
“We’ve known for a long time that the anchor stores there with exterior entrances do really well. It’s the model we all grew up with, the interior stores and the food court, that’s struggled,” Bartha said.
“Simon is struggling with its long-term plans there for its interior, but that’s not unique,” Bartha said. “It’s happening across the country.”
Hanan Khatter is an employee at Pierced Utopia, a piercing shop located near the mall’s food court.
“It is really very slow,” Khatter said. “Before three years ago, it was a bit better, but after COVID, it’s nothing good.”
The interior of the mall and store buildings owned by Simon bring in about $1 million in property taxes annually for Danvers, making it one of the largest taxpayers in town. But over the past decade, as residential property values have accelerated more quickly than commercial values, Bartha said, the mall has slid from accounting for 1.4% of the town’s taxable value in 2012 to just under 1% now.
Simon discussed adding residential zoning to the property with the town in 2019, Bartha said. But the company never approached the town with any project proposals or requests to amend zoning there to include residential units.
“There’s a demand everywhere for residential and with the hospital, restaurants and retail stores (near Liberty Tree), this does seem to indicate that residences would be successful there,” he said. “But much like downtown, we want to plan for it, not react to it.”
Applications for residential zoning at the former Hollywood Hits and Denny’s sites near the mall have gone before Danvers’ zoning board in the last several years, Bartha said. Both proposals remain dormant.
At this point, there are no plans to add housing at commercial sites at or near Liberty Tree.
Development is underway on part of Liberty Tree’s site, however. A new location of the European grocery store Aldi is under construction at the old A.C. Moore spot, and is projected to open in late 2022, according to a July 7 post on the mall’s Facebook page.
It’s another sign of the changing times, but a good one, Mandri said.
“You want all the spaces to be filled up,” she said. “It’s good for everyone that way.”
