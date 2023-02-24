Battles aimed to shut down gender- and race-related materials in public and school libraries is just as much waged in Massachusetts as it is in other parts of the country, so much that local libraries are calling out for support.
Salem Athenaeum, itself a historic library predating the American Revolution, hosted a discussion Thursday night titled "Banned in Massachusetts: Libraries on the Front Lines of the Culture Wars." Originally a hybrid event, it was held online only due to inclement weather.
The event hosted Andrea Fiorillo, head of research and reader services at Reading Public Library, and Sharon Hawkes, director of the Nahant Public Library, to discuss the escalating fights to ban books and battles they've experienced at home.
"Recently, neo-Nazis showed up to protest and harass attendees at Boston, Fall River and Taunton 'Pride Storytime,'" said Fiorillo, who also co-chairs the Massachusetts Library Association's Intellectual Freedom and Social Responsibility Committee. "At Reading Public Library, we've hosted three and have had a Freedom of Information request come in to just slow us down and harass us.
"We've had dozens of harassing phone calls, name calling, and the last Pride Storytime we hosted, the Reading Police Department determined we should have five police detailed to deal with what they saw as a threat level," Fiorillo continued. "Families came out and enjoyed the event that wanted to enjoy it. So that was a good thing. But it wasn't the best experience ever."
The event detailed experiences librarians have also faced with years of climbing demands to have books removed from libraries. The American Library Association, which maintain statistics on book bans, found that 2021 and 2022 had more bans than any year since data was first collected.
"We've always found things so offensive that we want them taken away and out of sight, and banned. But this is something different," Fiorillo said. "Historically, a single concerned patron or parent initiated a challenge. Currently, we're seeing more organized or outside groups try to influence collections and services.
"Because of social media, it's easy to circulate lists of these things they want taken out," Fiorillo continued.
Hawkes chimed in with examples of libraries under siege. She leaned on one scenario in Idaho, where a library director resigned "over the vitriol" in her community. "People were brandishing guns in her presence, sitting in cars near her home, directed at her over books that weren't even in that library."
Later in the event, an attendee detailed a conversation over removing a problematic story that was included in an otherwise not problematic anthology the family owns. Specifically, it was "The Jew Among Thorns," a fairy tale collected by the Brothers Grimm that today is recognized for being antisemitic. Instead of tearing the pages out of the privately owned book, the family "decided to keep it as a reminder that some people have bad thoughts and write them down," the attendee said.
"There was just last year a challenge that came to five Noble libraries — Salem Public Library is part of that library consortium — accusing a children's picture book of being antisemitic," Fiorillo said. "Jewish voices doing stories are more likely to be censored than those that are antisemitic. But we have seen it, and the questioner's response of leaving something in the book rather than sort of censoring it is a really good response.
"There's so many imperfect and offensive things we encounter, and I do think it's a very mature point to be able to view it and talk about it with your children, and not pretend it's not there," Fiorillo continued. "That was a good question, and a good parenting choice."
The event ended on another question asking what attendees can do to support librarians and their communities. An important tip, Hawkes said, is to join a child in reading something instead of taking it away.
"Discuss it with your child," Hawkes said. "Very often, books that deal with crucial subjects — like sex education — opens a door for parents to have uncomfortable conversations. I know for myself, the baby boomer that I am, we weren't told a lot about sex ed from our parents at home. So, deep breath, 'sorry kids, my parents never told me this, but I want you to know.' Sometimes, a book is the right way to make that happen."