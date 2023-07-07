SALEM — A redevelopment project aiming to upgrade and overhaul Lifebridge and a handful of neighboring properties drew an overflowing crowd and at-times-harsh back and forth last night, as members of the community largely fought against the plan.
Beverly-based Harborlight Community Partners and Lifebridge, a Salem-based shelter operation which further operates the River House shelter in Beverly, are teaming up to redevelop the Lifebridge property on Margin Street. The move would reconfigure the space to provide those inside a less “inhumane” shelter experience based on its current 50-bunk-beds model in large, open interior spaces.
The project also incorporates permanently supportive housing for those who are formerly homeless, with 51 studio apartments each with their own kitchen and bathroom, using the façade of the church building next door and building off the back of it. Another 36 units of elderly housing is proposed at the back of the site, along Pratt Street.
Even further, the High Street Park located within would be relocated to the corner of Margin and Endicott streets, and the Christopher Columbus Society on that corner would be moved directly next to Lifebridge, with an alley separating the two.
The proposal drew a packed crowd to the Community Life Center Thursday night. The turnout was enough to cause parking problems for other users of the building, as hundreds filled the building’s meeting space and spilled out into standing-room-only space in the facility’s lobby.
The project drew harsh criticism, prompting an Andrew DeFranza, executive director of Harborlight, to try to go quickly through his prepared presentation.
DeFranza got through five slides before the event wrapped at 7:30 p.m. It continued until 8 p.m. as people lingered to discuss the project in a more intimate manner, and outdoors after 8 p.m. when city custodial staff officially closed the building.
“Those that say ‘don’t be a NIMBY,’ it’s been in our backyards for 15 years,” said Joanne Mattera, an opponent to the project. “There’s going to be more mattresses under your porch, more human excrement in your alleyways. We’ve seen it. We’ve lived with it.
“Until you’re able to resolve those issues, this is not about us being against the homeless,” Mattera continued. “It’s the homeless against us. This (living near a homeless shelter) is a terrible way to live.”
Others embraced the idea of the redevelopment project.
“I’m here tonight because I’m so excited about this development,” said Kate Mattern, a neighbor to the property. “There’s really such a need for these services in our community. My four-year-old often plays at the park. I’m sure he’ll play at the new park, and I want to raise him in an area that dignifies human life.”
Throughout the event, opponents spoke over others (sometimes each other), loudly clapped and at times cheered for comments they supported, and disregarded many claims from DeFranza in part because of past interactions with and past commitments from Lifebridge that they said had been broken.
That included two complaints about the Columbus Society and its in-house bar, both of which seemed at odds with each other but nonetheless were both against the project.
“You’re going to put a new one (bar) between a park where children play and ... Lifebridge, with people who have had problems with liquor?” asked one resident.
“That’s currently what you have now, yes,” DeFranza countered. “We’ve talked to the club. The club wants to stay there.”
Others criticized the number of cars the project would generate. At that point, DeFranza mentioned that none of the company’s other senior-focused properties have residents with cars.
“I’ve been with Harborlight for 16 years. We have 30 buildings,” he said. “We’ve never, ever had somebody with a car. The use of the building is for frail, low-income seniors. The odds of anyone having a car is incredibly low.”
About 10% of those in the studio apartments next to Lifebridge would have a vehicle, with parking provided on-site largely where the park exists today, DeFranza said. Those visiting anyone on any of the properties could use public parking available across the street.
Also a common target for opposition was 13 mature trees located within the project’s boundaries. Repeatedly, opponents criticized DeFranza not having a plan for the trees, mostly after he indicated those plans tend to develop with landscape architects further along in the project timeline.
Several also spoke against the changes to the neighborhood’s history and character. At one point, an opponent challenged DeFranza’s claim that the park to be relocated would be at least the same size, if not larger — something he indicated is required as part of the process.
“We can put whatever you like in here, but the square footage of the park in the same size,” DeFranza said, pointing to a slide projected on the wall behind him. “This is for conceptual purposes, but the physical size of the park has to be the same, or greater.”
