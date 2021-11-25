HAMILTON — The 12th annual Flying Horse Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit at Pingree School wraps up this weekend.
For one last weekend, visitors can take in the display of more than 50 works by artists from as nearby as Hamilton and as far away as the state of Washington.
This year’s exhibit includes more than a dozen works that are now in the school’s permanent collection.
Visitors will recognize work by returning artists and see the addition of many first-time exhibitors.
The outdoor exhibit is open during daylight hours and offers a full-color catalog to visitors, both printed and online.
In addition, a guide map that designates the location of all the pieces and includes information about the artists and their work can be downloaded to mobile devices at www.pingree.org.