Online pre-registration is required for all Merrimack River Eagle Festival events—both in-person and virtual. Registration for programs is available on the schedule at www.massaudubon.org/get-outdoors/wildlife-sanctuaries/joppa-flats/news-events/eagle-festival. Keep an eye on the website as more events will probably be added.
On Silent Wings: The Magic of the Snowy Owl — Online -Tuesday, Feb. 7-8 p.m., with Peter Christoph, wildlife photographer and author, free, register through Parker River National Wildlife Refuge. Christoph spent 14 days following few Snowy Owls during the 2013-2014 winter migration to the beaches of Salisbury, Hampton and Plum Island.
Winter Raptor Identification: Online — Wednesday, Feb. 9, 7-8:30 p.m., with Kathy Seymour, Mass Audubon Metro West and Jane Sender, expert birder, $10/person.
Friday Morning Birdwatching in Winter: Friday, Feb.11, 8:30-11:30 am with Dave Williams, naturalist and Birder’s Certificate grad, $6/person
Friday Field Trips for Homeschoolers: Bald Eagles are Coming Back — Friday, Feb.11, 10 -noon, for ages 6–12 w/an adult, with Johanna True, teacher naturalist and Dave Dishaw, teacher naturalist, $6/adult, $6/child.
Tweaking Bird Images with Basic Edits in Photoshop: Online — Friday, Feb.11, 1-2 p.m. with Ranger Matt Poole, visitor services manager at Parker River National Wildlife Refuge and photography teacher, free, register through Parker River National Wildlife Refuge
Marsh Owls: Online -Friday, Feb.11, 7 –8:30 p.m., with Scott Santino, Mass Audubon North Shore and Sean Riley, forest and park supervisor for DCR’s Belle Isle Marsh Reservation/Rumney Marsh, $10/person
Eagle Festival Field Trips: Saturday, Feb. 12 , 9:30-11 a.m. and 12:30-2 p.m., for adults & families w/children ages 8+, with David Moon, Dave Williams, or Scott Santino, Mass Audubon North Shore, $6/adult, $6/child
Outdoor Adventures for Families: Bald Eagles on the River, Saturday, Feb. 12,10 a.m-noon, for ages 6–11 w/an adult, with Lisa Hutchings, Mass Audubon North Shore. $6/adult, $6/child.
Teen Naturalist Training: Bald Eagle Behavior, Saturday, Feb.12, 1-3 p.m., for ages 11–13, with Lisa Hutchings, Mass Audubon North Shore and Johnny Owens, Teen Naturalist, $6/person.
Nature & Wildlife Photography in Winter: Online, Saturday, Feb. 12, 3-4:30 p.m., with Ranger Matt Poole, visitor services manager at Parker River National Wildlife Refuge and photography teacher, free, register through Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, an overview of time-tested tools, tips, and techniques for creating more successful images. To register: Send an email to PRNWR with a subject line of “Winter Photography” and include your name in the body of the message.
Family Owl Prowl: Saturday, Feb. 12, 7-8:30 p.m., for families w/children ages 6+, with Cori Brauer, Mass Audubon North Shore and Maura Genova, Ipswich River Nature Preschool, $6/adult, $6/child.