BEVERLY — For the last 30 years, North Shore Music Theatre has brought the spirit of Christmas alive to more than a million people with its adaption of Charles Dickens classic, “A Christmas Carol.”
On Thursday, Dec. 2, Bill Hanney opens the annual holiday run of the age-old classic, which continues through Dec. 23.
Again, for the 27th year, David Coffee returns as Ebenezer Scrooge. Coffee’s tried and true adaption of the miserly old Scrooge is a North Shore tradition as the audience follows him through a series of unsettling and magical encounters that lead him to discover the true spirit of the holiday season.
Coffee made his NSMT debut in 1992, but his professional career began back in 1968 in Fort Worth, Texas. His career has included — besides his perfected Scrooge portrayal — stage performances across the country, on various national touring productions, radio appearances, and roles in film and television.
NSMT’s “A Christmas Carol,” is an original adaptation by former Artistic Director Jon Kimbell and members of the theater’s staff and remains a favorite in the region.
With the unique setting, the show’s dazzling special effects that have grown even more exciting over time and continue to thrill. But for many, but for many it’s the music — traditional and original songs — Featuring traditional music of the season and original music composed and arranged by Alby Potts and James Woodland — that keeps them coming back year after year.
Throughout the 160-minute play, instrumentals and original music underscore each scene transitions, and several scenes with dialogue, much like cinematic soundtrack. Additionally, original music and thematic underscoring have been composed for specific scenes or certain characters. The original scores, coupled with the expected carols such as “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman,” “Here We Come A-Wassailing,” and “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” make NSMT’s “A Christmas Carol” a complete holiday experience.
SHOW CREDITS
Director/Choreographer — Kevin P. Hill
Music Director — Milton Granger
Adapted by Jon Kimbell based on the novella by Charles Dickens
Assisted by David James & David Zoffoli