The 2023 Rockport Chamber Music Festival promises glorious music from across the centuries performed by close to one hundred exceptional musicians beginning Friday, June 9.
From festival favorites such as Marc-André Hamelin, the Dover Quartet and A Far Cry, to an abundance of exciting new artists, as well as composer-in-residence Mark Applebaum, the festival is sure to inspire.
The 42nd annual festival is spearheaded by Barry Shiffman, artistic director, and Mark Applebaum, composer-in-residence, and will span a month, plus two later events, one each in July and August.
The festival kicks off June 9 at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Water St., Rockport at 7:30 for a performance by the Dover Quartet.
2023 ROCKPORT CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL
Friday, June 9 — 7:30 p.m.
FESTIVAL OPENING NIGHT: Dover Quartet & Guests
Named one of the greatest string quartets of the last 100 years by BBC Music Magazine, the Grammy nominated Dover Quartet, along with guests, bring a dynamic opening night program of Haydn, George Walker and Mendelssohn’s masterful octet.
Saturday, June 10 — 5 p.m.
JAN LISIECKI, piano
A Deutsche Grammophon recording artist and winner of the Leonard Bernstein Award, pianist Jan Lisiecki returns to the Festival with a breathtaking program of Chopin Nocturnes and Etudes. At eighteen, Lisiecki became both the youngest-ever recipient of Gramophone’s Young Artist Award and received the Leonard Bernstein Award.
Sunday, June 11 — 5 p.m.
SCHUBERT & SCHUMANN
Gilles Vonsattel, piano | Andrew Wan, violin | Barry Shiffman, viola | Desmond Hoebig, cello | Kebra-Seyoun Charles, double bass
An all-star ensemble, led by pianist Gilles Vonsattel, brings a program with two chamber music greats—Schumann’s Piano Quartet and Schubert’s famed “Trout” Quintet.
Thursday, June 15 - 7:30 p.m.
CHAD HOOPES, violin & ANNE-MARIE MCDERMOTT, piano
Acclaimed as both soloists and collaborators, violinist Chad Hoopes, joins with pianist Anne-Marie McDermott for a riveting program of Mozart, Fauré and culminating with Beethoven’s “Kreutzer” Sonata.
Friday, June 16 - 7:30 p.m.
ALL-STAR BRASS
Jens Lindemann, trumpet | Richard Kelley, trumpet | Chris Cooper, horn | Marshall Gilkes, trombone | Patrick Sheridan, tuba
Trumpeter Jens Lindemann brings his All-Star Brass quintet, comprised of the greatest brass soloists in the world, to perform a diverse and virtuosic program of Gabrieli, Bach, Ellington, the Beatles and more!
Friday, June 16 — 9:45 p.m.
CABARET: VIOLINS, PIANOS & WATCHES, OH MY!
Mark Applebaum, piano | Escher Quartet | All Star Brass | Chad Hoopes, violin | Barry Shiffman, viola | Jennifer Snow, piano | Richard Tennant, piano
This eclectic program will take concertgoers on quite a ride before ending in delightfully esoteric compositions using wristwatches.
Saturday, June 17 — 5 p.m.
ESCHER QUARTET
Known for their profound musical insight, the Escher Quartet brings a program of Mozart, Bartók and Dvorák.
Sunday, June 18 — 5 p.m.
MAHAN ESFAHANI, harpsichord & ESCHER QUARTET
A Gramophone and BBC Music Magazine Award winner, Mahan’s performances are hailed as “something to treasure” (The Times). He joins with the Escher Quartet for a program featuring works of J.S. Bach along with a new work by Mark Applebaum.
Thursday, June 22 - 7:30 p.m.
CHRISTINA & MICHELLE NAUGHTON, piano duo
Four hands, twenty fingers…the incredibly talented Naughton sisters (the first piano duo to win the coveted Avery Fisher Grant) make their Rockport debut.
Friday, June 23 — 11 a.m.
FILM: RECLAMATION
A moving film about how a chamber music program in a prison has impacted the incarcerated. The film is presented by Looking at the Stars. Free, reservations are encouraged.
Friday, June 23 - 7:30 p.m.
BACH & ARVO PÄRT
Two winners of the Yehudi Menuhin International Competition—Livia Sohn and Kerson Leong—along with NY Philharmonic oboist/English Hornist Ryan Roberts and a spectacular chamber orchestra, perform a dynamic program of J.S. Bach and Arvo Pärt.
Saturday, June 24 — 5 p.m.
NIGHT AT THE OPERA
A Night at the Opera brings the finest opera stars to our stage.
Sunday, June 25 — 5 p.m.
MARC-ANDRÉ HAMELIN, piano & BALOURDET QUARTET
Legendary pianist Marc-André Hamelin teams up with the sensational Balourdet Quartet, for a program of Mendelssohn, Al-Zand and Franck’s popular Piano Quintet.
Thursday, June 29 - 7:30 p.m.
SANTIAGO CAÑÓN VALENCIA, cello, Jeanie Chung, piano
Cañón-Valencia performs a lush program of Bach, Ravel, Ginastera and one of his own compositions.
Friday, June 30 — 11 a.m.
FILM: LOS HERMANOS/THE BROTHERS
This film centers on two Afro-Cuban brothers, separated by geopolitics but united by music.
Friday, June 30 - 7:30 p.m.
BRAHMS & SCHUMANN
One of America’s foremost violinists, Stefan Jackiw joins with clarinetist Yoonah Kim and pianist Max Levinson for a truly virtuosic, lush program of Brahms and Schumann.
Saturday, July 1 - 7:30 p.m.
ISIDORE QUARTET & SHAI WOSNER, piano
Phoenix Avalon & Adrian Steele, violins | Devin Moore, viola | Joshua McClendon, cello
The Isidore Quartet, along with the esteemed pianist Shai Wosner, perform Brahms’s dramatic Piano Quintet in F minor.
Sunday, July 2 — 5 p.m.
STEWART GOODYEAR, piano
Stewart Goodyear brings several of Beethoven’s timeless sonatas, including the “Tempest,” “Appassionata” and “Moonlight” Sonatas along with some of Goodyear’s own compositions.
Thursday, July 6 — 11 a.m.
Family Concert: THINK OUTSIDE THE DRUM
“Think Outside the Drum” is a fun, interactive, educational presentation for all ages that introduces three of the building blocks of music—rhythm, melody, and timbre. Free, reservations are encouraged.
Thursday, July 6 - 7:30 p.m.
A FAR CRY
The Grammy-nominated A Far Cry brings a rich and diverse program of works by Dvorák, Golijov, Montgomery, as well as a new commission by Juantio Becenti.
Friday, July 7 - 7:30 p.m.
THIRD COAST PERCUSSION
Grammy Award winning ensemble Third Coast Percussion is comprised of accomplished teachers and currently serves as ensemble-in-residence at Denison University.
Friday, July 7 — 9:45 p.m.
CABARET: Music from the Movies
This cabaret shares the music of cinematic greats like Ennio Morricone (Cinema Paradiso, Once Upon a Time in America), John Williams (Schindler’s List) and Heinz Provost (Intermezzo).
Saturday, July 8 - 7:30 p.m.
PAUL HUANG, violin & ROMAN RABINOVICH, piano
Violinist Paul Huang joins with pianist Roman Rabinovich for a program of Mendelssohn, Saint-Saens and more.
Sunday, July 9 — 5 p.m.
CLOSING NIGHT: EVENING OF SCHUBERT
This unforgettable closing concert brings some of Schubert’s greatest works with cellist Colin Carr and pianist Kyungwha Chu opening with Schubert’s expressive Arpeggione sonata. The concert culminates with an all-star ensemble performing his glorious Octet in F major, which Schubert modeled after Beethoven’s famed Septet.
Tuesday, July 25 - 7:30 p.m.
CHANTICLEER
Tim Keeler, director
The vocal ensemble Chanticleer has been hailed as “the world’s reigning male chorus” (The New Yorker), and is known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” for its wide-ranging repertoire and dazzling virtuosity.
Saturday, Aug, 12 - 7:30 p.m.
GIDON KREMER, violin
Among the world’s leading violinists over the past 5 decades, Gidon Kremer has worked with many of the greatest conductors of the past half century.