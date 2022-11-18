Time to recycle
SalemRecycles hosts its Textile & TerraCycle Drive at Riley Plaza, Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clothing and household textiles in any condition (reusable or not), as well as TerraCycle items for recycling will be accepted. Check greensalem.com for more details on what can and cannot be dropped off, or call 978-619-5672.
Fair season is upon us
Holiday fairs are popping up on the calendar. There’s at least three in Beverly this Saturday: First Baptist Church, 221 Cabot St., 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 225 Cabot St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Highrock North Shore, 10 Dane St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Books for sale
The Friends of the Beverly Public Library is running a book sale all weekend at the main branch, 32 Essex St. — Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1-3 p.m., for bag/box day (bring your own with you). Paperbacks are $1, hardcovers $2, and all children’s books are $.50.
Running and bagels
Sounds like a good combo. On Saturday, 9-10 a.m., there will be another informal group run setting out from Jetties Bagels, 5 Depot Sq., Ipswich. Runners, walkers and four-legged friends are welcome. It’s a 3-mile route and a free bagel from Jetties (although the toppings are not free).
Hear those sleigh bells?
The Wenham Museum is putting on its Sleigh Bell Party Friday, 5-8 p.m., followed by an artisan fair on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more details and to get tickets, go to www.wenhammuseum.org.