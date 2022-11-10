Fridays in the Rose
Endicott College's "Fridays in the Rose" will feature award-winning classical pianist Eleena Gelfgatt Friday at noon at 406 Hale St., Beverly. The show is free.
Sports card, memorabilia convention
Cardboard Promotions' Sports Card & Memorabilia Convention will be Sunday beginning at 8:30 a.m., at Holiday Inn, Route 1 North, Peabody. Pats' Max Lane, Sox's Mike Pagliarulo and former MLB player Matt Antonelli from Peabody on hand with 100 vendor, $3 adults, under 12 free. www.eventvesta.com/events/23826-greater-boston-sports-card-autograph-convention.
Craft & Specialty Food Fair
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Danvers Indoor Sports Arena, 150 Andover St., Danvers, will host the New England Craft & Specialty Food Fair with 250-plus booths and a “food sampling” extravaganza. Three-day admission - adults $10, those under 14 free. Get a jump on holiday shopping.
Paranormal, horror convention
Witch City's Salem Paracon convention on Saturday and Sunday will haunt Salem State's South Campus, 99 Harrison Road, Salem, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with paranormal investigators, seminars, tons of vendors and more. $20 admission. Call 203-795-4737 for more.
Swamp blues with Tab Benoit
Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist brings his 30-plus years of Delta blues to The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly, Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets: www.thecabot.com.