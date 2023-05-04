Spirits: Tsherin Sherpa with Robert Beer
Tsherin Sherpa’s Peabody Essex Museum exhibit offers a hint at how Tibetan Buddhist deities might be transformed by the modern world along with works of British artist Robert Beers on display. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with admission to the museum at 161 Essex St., Salem. For more, www.pem.org.
Spring Fling fair
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Essex Lodge hosts a Spring Fling Vendor Fair. Twenty-plus vendors offer up gifts just in time for Mother's (and Father's) Day gift shopping. Fair will be held in the Salem Masonic Building, 70 Washington St., Salem.
Gem of a rock show!
New England Gem & Mineral Show, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Topsfield Fairgrounds, 207 Boston St, Topsfield. For more: www.topsfieldfair.org/events/
STEAM Club Wonderful World of Color
A wonderful way for kids ages 5 to 11 to spend a Sunday afternoon, at North Shore Children's Museum, 10 Main St, Peabody. Reserve a spot. Admission $15, museum members $6. Full details: www.nschildrensmuseum.org/visit/events/
Best bits comedy at Bit Bar
This Saturday from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., laugh the night away at Bit Bar Salem, 278 Derby St., Salem, with some of greater Boston's best comedy bits. Tickets and full details at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/best-bits-stand-up-comedy-at-bit-bar-salem-tickets-621299301937?aff=erelexpmlt