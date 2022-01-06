1. No biz like snow biz: If the weatherman’s right, get out there and give the snow a go! No? Then curl up in a cozy nook with good book, and let it go, let it go, let it go.
2. Kids at the Cabot: Doors open at 10:30 a.m. at Beverly’s historic Cabot when Mario The Maker Magician takes the stage this Saturday, Jan. 8, 286 Cabot St. Masks encouraged and are a must if not vaccinated. Audience capacity limited to 50%. For tickets and information, visit: https://partyfixx.co/live/event/2022-01-08-mario-the-maker-magician-beverly-ma/.
3. Pasta pizazz! Learn all you knead to know about making perfect pasta this Sunday, Jan. 9, 5 to 7 p.m., at Taste Buds Kitchen, 131 Rantoul St., Retail #3, Beverly. Recipe to raviolis in one delicious afternoon. For kids 9 and up and family. Tickets at: https://allevents.in/beverly/handmade-pasta-class-ages-9-family/200021833950127.
4. Send styrofoam packing: This Saturday, Jan. 8, Salem and Beverly residents can bring their holiday styrofoam packing to Salem Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem, at 9 a.m. for a free drop-off. Styrofoam can’t be recycled, but ‘Save that Stuff’ will be there to save the day by collecting, and densifying it at their recycling facility to deliver to secondary markets for recycling.
5. Let the games begin! This Saturday, go solo, duo or team up with a group for Puzzling Adventures. A cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour, it’s a fun run for kids of all ages, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., starting at 1 New Liberty St., Salem. For tickets and more information, visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-salem-massachusetts-tickets-160129386305.