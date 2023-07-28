Salem Summer Jam
This free, fun family festival Sunday at Salem Willows Park offers giant bouncy houses, live performances and DJs, watermelon eating contest, water balloon fight, raffles and prizes, face painting, Glow Party, dunk tank and more. Benefits Boy & Girls Club of Greater Salem.
Block Party
The 10th annual Beverly Main Street Block Party, this Saturday, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., is in downtown Cabot Street. Live, local music, DJ sets, giant beer pong, great local food, party games, 50/50 raffle. Suggested $5 donation. Questions? Email: becki@bevmain.org
Ipswich concert
Live, free performance of “Celestial Elements” by the Ipswich Summer Community Band, at 4:30 p.m. this Saturday, at the Ipswich Museum in conjunction with Olde Ipswich Days.
En pointe!
The Marblehead School of Ballet’s 51st 2023 Summer Dance Intensive Performance is Saturday, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at 115 Pleasant St., Marblehead. Sponsored by the North Shore Civic Ballet Company, performed by students in MSB’s 2023 Summer Dance Intensive. Free but reservations required at 781-631-6262 or email msb@havetodance.com as seating is limited.
STEAM Club
The STEAM Club at The North Shore Children’s Museum, 10 Main St. in Peabody, for ages 5 to 11 meets Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m., $12 or free with admission. Participants explore science and arts through hands-on projects. Details and tickets at https://thenorthshoremoms.com/event/steam-club-at-the-north-shore-childrens-museum/2023-07-30/