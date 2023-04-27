Haven't a clue what to do?
See "Clue," the hilarious murder mystery on Sunday, 7 p.m., at Peabody's Black Box Theatre, 22 Foster St. Tickets at:https://www.simpletix.com/e/neverland-theatres-clue-on-stage-tickets-128864
Follow the Yellow Brick Road
Discover the magic that is "The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition" Saturday at 10 a.m. at Beverly's North Shore Music Theatre, 54 Dunham Road. Tickets $15 at: https://allevents.in/beverly/the-wizard-of-oz-youth-edition/200024339413049
Fun Day, Sunday!
This Sunday, fun raises funds for Beverly Bootstraps with an extravaganza of specially selected, donated items on sale on Rantoul Street, from 10 a.m., to 4 p.m. https://allevents.in/beverly/fun-day-sunday/200024339409835
Dance at Endicott
On Saturday at 2 p.m., Repertory Dance Ensemble presents "Guest Choreographer Series XIII," at the Rose Theater, Endicott College, 376 Hale St., Beverly. Admission: $10. Seniors and students $5. Gull card students: free
'Greek Mystique'
This Saturday, at 8 p.m., it's Comedy Night, a fundraiser with "Greek Mystique" comedian Basile at St. Vasilios Greek Church, 5 Paleologos St., Peabody. Tickets and information at: 978-771-2119