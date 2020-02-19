Musicians and mariners in the nation’s oldest seaport know how to throw a party for a cause.
On Saturday, the Cape Ann Big Band and the Jambalaya Horns are joining forces for a Mardi Gras Masked Ball to benefit the Phyllis A Marine Association, a local nonprofit working to preserve Gloucester Harbor’s oldest former fishing vessel.
The event — which takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Gloucester Fraternity Club — benefits a piece of the city’s gillnetting history embodied in the Phyllis A, which was first launched in 1925.
“The Phyllis A is an important piece of Gloucester’s maritime history, and we are happy to be a piece of its fundraising efforts,” said Carlos Menezes, the director of the Cape Ann Big Band who also leads the Jambalaya Horns.
In the spirit of the season, the Jambalaya Horns, which specializes in New Orleans Mardi Gras party music, will bring the “brassy” sounds of New Orleans to the club.
“Whether you like to dance or just enjoy the music, we guarantee that you’d think you were in New Orleans,” Menezes said.
The evening also will feature a set of traditional swing favorites by the entire Cape Ann Big Band.
Amy Healey, a member of the Phyllis A Marine Association, said it was a couple of years ago that Menezes had suggested that they hold a fundraiser.
“The Mardi Gras ball is the outcome of those discussions,” she said. “We are very excited about it. While there are many options for things to do on the weekend, we hope you can join us for some great music and fun.”
Healey encourages attendees to wear masks. There will be an opportunity to make a mask at the ball, too.
Founded as a nonprofit in 2006, the Phyllis A Marine Association is focused on promoting “the heritage, culture and folk life of the fisheries of Gloucester, through the display and preservation of the gill-net fishing vessel, Phyllis A.”
The small volunteer organization, highlights the fact that the fishing vessel was fished by the same Gloucester family for 75 years.
“Many people working in Gloucester’s fishing industry today, at some point, fished off the Phyllis A. She is a staple of the waterfront to fishermen, artists and many other locals,” according to the marine association’s website. “By focusing on the gillnetting industry, we highlight a time in Gloucester’s history that is not currently well covered.”
The marine association has plans to both restore and maintain the vessel, but also to create educational opportunities, using the Phyllis A as a springboard into Gloucester history.
IF YOU GO
What: Mardi Gras Masked Ball featuring the Cape Ann Big Band and the Jambalaya Horns
When: Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m.
Where: Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St., Gloucester
How much: $20
More information: 978-283-9292
