WEST NEWBURY – The remains of Abigail Chase, who died of diphtheria at the age of 17 months, have rested between the graves of her sisters and parents since the 1700s, but her intricately carved headstone was missing until earlier this year, when it turned up in Pennsylvania.
Abigail's stone was reinstalled and rededicated last week by a group of people who turned out to mark its safe return to the Chase family plot at the Bridge Street Cemetery.
Former Museum of Old Newbury executive director Susan C.S. Edwards wrote the story in June about how Ron Pook, an auction house owner in Pennsylvania had contacted her about a small gravestone he found in the dirt when he was picking up items from an estate. Pook, the founder and CEO of Pook & Pook Auctioneers, had a researcher for his company study the name and the carvings on the stone and traced it back to New England. At that point Pook contact Edwards and the process to bring the stone home began.
On Friday, Edwards joined new museum director Bethany Groff Dorau, trustees of the Bridge Street Cemetery and several others, at the cemetery to celebrate the return of the headstone, the life of Abigail Chase and the many connections the Chase family has to multiple generations in town. After Edwards and Dorau spoke, many of those present plucked bright sunflowers from a bucket and placed them, one by one, on Abigail's grave.
Local historians knew Abigail had been buried next to her parents and her sisters Rebekah and Anne in 1736. All three girls were among many people who died when "throat distemper" – known today as diphtheria – swept through the region. Abigail died first, on May 15, 1736, followed by 5-year-old Rebekah three days later and their sister Anne, aged 8, on May 27. Their parents, Moses and Elizabeth Chase, had separate gravestones carved for the girls when they were buried in the cemetery, not far from the family farm.
The cemetery trustees hired a company to use ground-penetrating radar to verify that Abigail's remains were where they were believed to be. In scanning several sections of the cemetery the company located other graves that are also missing headstones.
Edwards said cemetery trustees were certain Abigail's unmarked grave was between those of her sisters, on the left, and her parents on the right, and the ground-penetrating radar analysis confirmed it. The return of the headstone filled "a long noticeable gap in the family plot," Edwards said.
Ghlee Woodworth, a Newburyport historian and author who uses her skills to repair gravestones and place them upright, did the work to properly install Abigail's stone at Bridge Street.
Dorau, who said she, like many West Newbury residents, is related to the Chase family, told the gathering the frontier settlement of West Newbury in the early 18th century would have been close knit.
"Everyone in this community would have known (Abigail) and seen her to be the future of this town," she said.
The fact that her parents commissioned separate headstones for the three girls in such a short time period attests to both the station in life of Moses and Elizabeth Chase, "and to their care and concern for the individuality of their children," Dorau said.
Although Ron Pook could not attend the ceremony last week, as a member of the Berks County (Pennsylvania) Association for Graveyard Preservation, he understood the significance of the New England stone.
As Edwards wrote in June, Pook told her, "The beauty of these gravestones draws people to remove them, but it is a sacrilege that it should ever happen. I felt very strongly that the right thing to do was to return it. I knew someone would care about this gravestone."
So on Friday, some two dozen people, including Wayne Chase of Cambridge, a first cousin of Abigail Chase six times removed, celebrated the return of the ancient gravestone to fill the gap in the family plot and mark Abigail's final resting place.
