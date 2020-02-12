“Food for Thought” is the focus of this year’s Film & Lecture Series presented by the Essex County Greenbelt Association.
The lineup, which kicked off last month with a screening in Haverhill of “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste,” explores urban agriculture and sustainable and regenerative farming.
Next Thursday, Feb. 20, “Polyfaces” will be shown at the Salisbury Public Library. Set in the Shenandoah Valley, the film follows a fourth-generation farming family that produces food without chemicals. Polyface Farm feeds more than 6,000 families in Virginia and West Virginia and supplies numerous restaurants.
A note for the squeamish: Footage does include brief segments showing farm animal processing for meat production in a straightforward manner.
After the movie, local regenerative farmers from Cedar Rock Gardens in Gloucester will lead a discussion.
On the following Thursday, Feb. 27, a panel of women who farm in Essex County will appear at the Gould Barn in Topsfield, where they will share stories of their experiences and talk about what it means to be a woman in agriculture.
The series continues on Wednesday, March 11, with a lecture at the Lawrence Public Library featuring Newburyport’s “Edible Avenue,” which is a bank along the rail trail that has been planted with more than 40 native species that include berries, roots, nuts, flowers, shoots and leaves that can be eaten.
The avenue is a collaboration between the Greater Newburyport Women in Action Huddle and Friends of Newburyport Trees.
The event will also give an overview of how other communities in Essex County and throughout the state are becoming more “edible” through community gardens and Community Supported Agriculture programs.
On Thursday, March 26, the North Andover Improvement Society will co-host an evening of storytelling at North Parish Church in North Andover with some of the town’s oldest farming families.
The series then wraps up on Sunday, March 29, when short independent films about “Health, Hunger and Food Access” will be shown at Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester. The viewings will be followed by a discussion with hunger relief organizations The Open Door and The Food Project.
Guests are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food donation for one of the two nonprofits.
Admission is free for all programs. To register or for more information, visit www.ecga.org/filmseries.
SERIES AT A GLANCE
Thursday, FEB. 20
“Polyfaces” film and “Regenerative Agriculture” discussion, 5 to 8 p.m., Salisbury Public Library, 17 Elm St., Salisbury
THURSDAY, FEB. 27
“Women in Agriculture” panel discussion, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Gould Barn, 1 Howlett St., Topsfield
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
“Edible Cities,” 6 to 7:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence St., Lawrence
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
“North Andover Farm Stories,” 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., North Parish Church, 190 Academy Road, North Andover
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
“Health, Hunger and Food Access,” 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester
